An integral part of any website, regardless of its purpose, is how user friendly it is. A website that is difficult to navigate can do more harm than good, especially for businesses. Imagine a website where people can’t navigate or understand how to use its functions effectively. It’s bound to fail. Statistics show that nowadays users tend to close any website that doesn’t load within the first 5 seconds of opening.

The same statistics show that people would close any website within the first 15 seconds if they can’t easily navigate through its pages and features. All these numbers make sense considering that we live in a fast-paced world that is filled with hundreds of thousands of different websites that fulfill the same purpose. To avoid any confusion, we have put together some essential steps that go into creating a user-friendly WordPress website.

Finding the Nearest Location

Business websites that have many different locations must include a feature for finding the nearest store location. Providing an easy way for customers to find the nearest location to their houses or any place of their choice is a must-have feature because customers will want to know where you are and how to get to you. This especially applies to those who don’t enjoy shopping online. Including all the valuable information on the same page is a huge advantage you can make use of to ensure that your customer can easily find any bit of important information they might want to access. These include adding business hours, contact info, and service info. On the plus side, there are different solutions that offer geolocation with a listing of the information you want to include.

Fast Load Speed

AMP is the new real deal in the world of WordPress. The biggest advantage you get with this plugin is the ability to load your website quickly both on mobile phones, desktop, and all devices in between. Statistics from AMPWPTools.com show that only a 1-second delay can cause a huge drop in the conversion rate that reaches up to 7%. This means that only a 3-second delay is bound to cause triple this percentage, sometimes even more. This is why AMP experiences have been trending all over WordPress sites as they are the only way to make your website pages load in less than a second.

Make Mobile Users A Priority

The number of mobile users that access the web to shop, read, or just aimlessly surf the internet is on the rise. The majority of millennials and the following generations mainly use their smartphones to access websites. These statistics show the urgency of catering to mobile users. Otherwise, you risk losing more than half of your potential viewers and customers. Mobiles users aren’t only expecting to access your website and see its full potential, but they also see extra features that cater only to their devices as a given. Features such as click-to-call, touch navigation, and a designated search bar that suit the small screen are the bare minimum nowadays. Providing such features and more to enhance the experience of mobile users equate to an increase in your reach and attraction. If it’s a business website, then taking care of these details will also add so much to how professional your business is represented.

Amp Up Filtering Techniques

If your WordPress website is created for a business where you are offering a lot of products, then it’s a no-brainer that customers will find it extremely hard to find what they are looking for. WooCommerce only helps in selling online with ease; it doesn’t help customers to find what they are looking for. This is when plugins and features come into play. Make sure to provide your customers with a simple design that would help them in shopping online without facing a hard time, especially if they have something in mind.

Scrolling down an endless catalog filled with different products when they only want a specific color, design, size, or price range will only drive potential customers away. Filtering features, on the other hand, will help in making your website more user friendly. This can be the difference between driving your customers to shop somewhere else and closing a sale.

Regardless of your website type or purpose, there is always room to grow, optimize, and improve user-friendliness features. In this day and age, competition is as high as it can get in every industry. Hundreds of websites offer the same service and the same products. Setting yourself apart from the competition means that you need to hop on the trendy train whenever there is a new feature that helps your customers and viewers.