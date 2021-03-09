One of the amazing things in the UK is staycations. Staycations are even better in the Lake District. Find hotel deals in the Lake District. However, planning for the British Weather is a must! Use the following tips to deal with various weather conditions on your staycation in Lake District.

Choose the Right Clothing

Rain can dampen your spirit. Choose sturdy walking shoes and a good waterproof jacket to stop the rain from spoiling your outdoor adventures, especially if the rain is not torrential. Do not worry if you did not bring your raincoat because there are several outdoor shops around the Lake District. You can buy appropriate clothing in these shops. You will find a range of shops in the main tourist hot spots. The expert staff in these shops will help you pick the appropriate clothing.

Consider the Season

The full and beautiful seasons in the Lake District have their own unique characters. The Lake District is one of the best places for a staycation. You can visit Lake District throughout the year, so you have to consider the season you want to visit. Then, pack appropriately for the season you are visiting.

Sunshine is Possible

The sun shines in Cumbria, even though you might not hear about this much. It does not always rain in the Lake District. It is glorious when it is sunny. If you are planning to go out for a walk, do not forget to pack hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen. If it is warm, pack extra water.

Avoid the Rain Completely

The phrase ‘There is no bad weather, just bad clothing’ is very common in Cumbria. We completely agree with this statement. In reality, the weather is just unpleasant. After experiencing a couple of rainy days in succession, you just want to avoid it. Choose a cottage for these types of days. If the weather is bad during your staycation in Lake District, you can read books, play board games, do a jigsaw, watch movies, cook a hearty meal, or head to the pub.

The Best Things You Can Do in Nasty Weather

If you are planning to visit the Lake District during winter, then expect some chilly days. Luckily, there are several things you can do if the weather is snowy, rainy, or nasty during your staycation. One of the most relaxing afternoons to us is to curl up beside a fire reading a good book as we hear the rain and wind howl outside. Do not forget to come with your favorite books since there are fireplaces on our cottages that are perfect for reading and the weather conditions. You can purchase some books on your travels. You can even borrow some books on some cottages because there are good books on their shelves. Choosing a Lake District cottage with a hot tub ensures no weather condition will spoil your experience in your outdoor hot tub. You will even have more fun if it is snowing.

Many and Various Indoor Attractions

The weather can spoil your outdoor plans. Do not worry because you can make new plans. This is because there are so many things you can do on bad weather days. You will never lack something interesting to do in the Lake District. Some of the things you can do include; boats and trains, historic houses, swimming pools, indoor climbing walls, movie theatres, and museums.