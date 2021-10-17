Project managers are an integral part of any project. Without their guidance and overall management skills, it will be rather difficult to ensure that a project is successful. Being a project manager requires great attention to detail, coordination skills and a sense of leadership.

Project managers are in high demand in modern times due to the increasing scope and supply of project-based work across various industries. It is therefore important to understand well what the job responsibilities and necessities are. The responsibilities and the job description of a project manager are discussed below.

What is a project manager’s job and responsibilities?

A project manager is like the centre force behind a project’s completion and quality. A project manager’s job is to ensure that the project is going ahead right on track without any compromises on quality and speed.

They are responsible for all the different stages of the project. From planning and execution to the procurement and logistics department, everything comes under the project manager. They have to ensure that the team working on the project is doing their job and that everyone is goal-oriented to meet the deadlines and the quality demands of the client.

Project managers are present across industries. Be it construction, marketing, architect etc. Any and every industry that works on a project basis has a project manager. They are the backbone of the support and planning that goes into the project. They need to handle their team well and keep the clients happy at the same time.

Due to all of these responsibilities, project managers become very important and their presence is greatly valued in various corporations and other industries.

How to build the right resume?

Building the right project manager resume is important so that you can deliver and convince the hiring committee of your managerial skills and experience. Without the right portfolio, you may be very talented but that won’t get noticed or shortlisted by the hiring team.

Some simple steps can help you build the right portfolio showcasing your talent and qualifications. The steps needed to build a compelling portfolio are all mentioned in this article.

Mention your contact details

The first and foremost requirement of any resume is that you mention your details. By personal details, we mean your contact number, current company’s name and the hiring dates from which you’ve been allotted there. Mentioning contact details and current employment status is very important since it shows the hiring team that you already have experience and it establishes you as a professional.

Contact details become important since they help the hiring team in reaching out to you in case they want to take the discussion further or in case they need some clarification on something mentioned in your resume. Adding two or three different ways to contact you is a must. Drop your email address, telephone number and current working location just to ensure that in case the hiring team wishes to reach out to you, they can do so.

Add your qualifications

No resume is complete without mentioning qualifications. It is important to have an entire section of the resume that lists out your qualifications. This is because having the right qualifications is important to ensure that you get the job. Also, listing down qualifications helps make you look consistent and diligent in front of the hiring authorities.

Add whatever qualifications, from the little two month courses to degrees that you have in your resume. All of the various courses and degrees that you hold help give you weightage above the rest of the applicants that would have been looking for the same position.

Highlight your experience

One of the biggest ways to get your resume upgrade by several levels is to mention your experience and highlight that in your resume. You must mention your experience in the industry and as the manager in other projects in your resume. It builds the trust factor with the hiring committee.

Always remember, a hiring committee is more likely to choose a member who has managed projects before since they see it as reliable and it makes it easier for them as they do not have to constantly monitor the project. Mentioning earlier experience and listing your roles in the earlier projects that you have done is only going to be very helpful for you and it will give you the boost that you are looking for.

List other skills

It is important to not focus only on the academic qualifications and experiences in the resume. If you have any skills that are relevant to the job that you’re applying for, do not hesitate to mention that in your resume. Skills like leadership and coordination are very important for a project manager. You can easily mention those in your resume and state that you are good in those departments.

Communication skills and languages you know are also two very important skills for the role of a project manager. They help you in communicating with various parties and having these skills in your resume are sure to get an eye raise from the hiring committee.

Note your achievements

This is perhaps the one secret to be boosted up from the rest of your peers. Always mention your achievements, academic and non-academic, in your resume. Mentioning achievements helps make you look very involved and assertive in your field.

One mistake you must not do is to overfill your resume with too many words. Mention all the details in small bullet points that look visually appealing. No hiring committee is going to read between paragraphs and paragraphs of text to understand your achievements and experiences.

Conclusion

These are some of the simple steps that one needs to follow to get the best results from their resume. Incorporating these elements in your resume is sure to get you approval and acknowledgement from the hiring team. It is important to always be neat in your resume design and not to have too many words as that makes the resume difficult to read and understand.