We tend to think that the air in our homes is healthy and clean, but this is not the case. Indoor pollution is responsible for a significant percentage of health issues. This report implies that the air in our homes is not clean for our health. When it comes to the health of our families, the quality of our homes needs purification. In this article, we will look at ways you can use to purify the air in your house quickly. Some of them include the following:

Increase Ventilation

Ventilation is one way to purify the air in our homes. It is essential in lowering the level of moisture, which is a common issue for air quality. Although opening windows is one way to ventilate your home and get rid of air contaminants, ventilation doesn’t necessarily mean opening all the windows in your home and letting in all the external pollution. Instead, you can opt for trickle vents that cycle indoor air. Be sure to have enough ventilation in your kitchen since it is the primary source of indoor air pollution, mainly if you use a gas stove. The gas stove produces high levels of nitrogen dioxide that is unsafe for our health. So, it is vital to vent out all the possible contaminants from the kitchen.

Air Filters and Purifiers

Another effective way to purify the air in our home is by using air filters and purifiers. You can invest in air filters to sieve out possible pollutants like bacteria, dust, allergens, and dust from your house. There are different methods you can use air filters and purifiers in your home. You can either use pleated-paper, active carbon, fiberglass, or sieves in trapping particles more massive than the holes in the air filters, thus removing them from the atmosphere. To activate the air filter, you need to switch it on to create a consistent air that gets pushed in the system for purification. For proper functioning, you should always change the air filter within the cooling and heating system. Just like filters, air purifiers are essential for relieving victims from seasonal allergies. The purifiers eliminate pollutants distributed in our homes during our movement. We become vulnerable to health issues associated with allergens because the distributed bacteria become airborne. Using purifiers can save your life and that of your family members.

House Plants

Sometimes people choose to go outside for fresh air. It is an excellent way to relieve stress and also catch clean air. However, you don’t always have to do this. Instead, you can have houseplants in your home. These plants have numerous advantages for your home, but the best is filtering the air. Get houseplants and place them in different locations in the house for maximum benefits. Some of the plants commonly known for effective air purifications are the snake plant and the weeping fig. The plants protect you from prevalent toxins like benzene, ammonia, and formaldehyde. The Peace Lily is also another plant that filters toxins from the air. You can search the internet to find other plants that can help purify the air in your home. You can also ask for advice from friends and family. Having plants in the kitchen is also essential as they help control xylene and carbon monoxide from cooking stoves.

Essential Oils

Using essential oils is an excellent way to purify the air in your home. Place the oils in an oil diffuser first before use. Burning essential oils is also a great way to get various health benefits for your family. It is a natural way to purify your home. One of the commonly used essential oils is Purify. It is a mix of oils that smells clean and wonderful. You can diffuse it after cooking. It is excellent at cleansing the air in your kitchen with a bright, citrusy scent. You can also use lemon. Diffusing lemon gives your home a bright and warm feel. It is also a great way to boost your mood. The other essential oil that is effective for purifying the air in your home is the On-Guard. This oil has numerous cleansing benefits. It is also vital for boosting the immune system.

Charcoal

Lastly, you can activate charcoal in your home as a way of purifying the air. It is an excellent way to filter the air naturally. It is also known as active carbon. Activated charcoal absorbs contaminants and toxins from the air without releasing any smell. The active carbon has high absorptive abilities making it an excellent choice in eliminating air pollutants. You can also use bamboo charcoal as an option. Charcoal also removes the bad smell from your home by neutralizing the air within. The best thing about using this natural purifier is that, unlike some purifiers, it doesn’t cover the smell, and instead, it absorbs all harmful particles.

Given the average amount of time that people spend at home, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is essential to make sure you live in a safe and clean environment. Purifying the air in your home is one way to achieve this. It also gives you a sense of peace while getting other benefits. Apart from the ideas in this article, you can also practice healthy lifestyles like quitting smoking and maintaining regular cleaning.