Most of us are leading busy lives and sometimes, between our family obligations and work, there is no time to go to the gym. However, this shouldn’t discourage you from working out. There are numerous exercises that can be done without the help of any equipment and that will still make you lose calories and build strength.

So, if you’re not able to make it to the gym, these are some of the best workouts for those who don’t have access to any sort of equipment.

Squats

One of the top exercises to do at home is most certainly squats. Even in the gym, they are considered crucial for a workout routine. Why? Well, by doing them you are not only burning the calories but you are also improving your balance, activating your core and muscles, and promoting circulation. They will tone, tighten, and firm up your entire body. Their effect is especially visible when it comes to legs and booty.

Push-Ups

Probably one of the most dreaded and despised exercises in the world. However, as stated by the professionals at play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.spartanbodyweightworkouts.free, you can have the strength of the Spartan if you want to even without equipment. If motivation is the problem, you can always use one of the many available apps to keep you going.

Push-ups are really essential in this regard and will do wonders for your body by activating several muscle groups at once. Just to be stable, you will have to engage the lower part of your body as well as arm muscles and your core. This muscle strain will make your heart work faster and increase its health. So, if you’re looking for a good cardio exercise, this can certainly be one of them.

By doing them regularly, you will be able to eliminate back pain and improve your posture. Also, as time goes by and you become fitter, you can increase the difficulty. This will challenge you and make your body more resistant to injuries.

Planks

If you’re looking for something you can do anywhere, anytime, and without equipment, while also activating your whole body, the planks are the way to go. By doing them, you will strengthen your core muscles, including abdominals, and at the same time make your booty firmer. Among other things, planks will improve your posture which will lead to reduced back pain and eliminate the slouching as your abs will be able to carry the weight of your body.

Air Swimming

This is an exercise that needs to be included into your home workout routine. The reasons are simple – it will strengthen your postural muscles, prevent back pain, and improve your balance. All you have to do is lie on your stomach with arms extended over your head. Then lift your arms and legs off the floor. And then start fluttering them.

It’s maybe surprisingly difficult but also certainly beneficial in multiple ways. People who are at e bit advanced fitness level can add a punching sequence to this combination. This is called the Superman punch.

Breakdancer or Sit-Out

If you always admired and enjoyed the physical ability of breakdancers, you will really love this move. Maybe not at first as you might seem silly doing it and falling on your booty is not excluded as well. That’s why it’s important to start at an easy pace and do it slowly until you get the hang of the dance-like movement. Once you do that, you will be able to increase your speed. The good thing about the sit-outs is that they are activating multiple muscles in your body. The upper body, glutes, and core muscles are all targeted with this exercise. Also, it will increase your stability and coordination. When you get to the stage where you can do them faster, this can actually become part of your cardio workout routine.

Glute Bridges

This is one of the most popular exercises. The main reason is that it’s not hard to do and the other reason is that it will do wonders for shaping your booty and making it more firm. If you are someone who spends most of the day sitting at the desk at the office, this is a perfect exercise for you. Hip flexors and hamstrings can get sorter and tighter and the best way to prevent that from happening is by doing bridges.

Not having the proper equipment doesn’t mean giving up on exercises completely. You can create a home workout routine and engage your whole body by doing planks, squats, and bridges, among others.