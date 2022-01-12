The pandemic forced many businesses to pivot towards selling their services online. While this transition can be tricky, it also presents plenty of opportunities with an expanded potential client base. Below, we explore how you can extend your business services online.

Build your online presence

First, you’ll need to establish your online presence. For a start, you’ll want to get a website set up. With all the software options available, this doesn’t have to be daunting – you can select a template for your website and go from there. After that, you’ll need to set up social media accounts – for example Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – and post from these channels consistently. All this should help lay the foundations for you to build your online presence.

Promote your business wherever possible

You should be representing your business wherever possible to look more professional and to boost your presence. For instance, you could place banners in the background of any virtual calls you dial into. It can be especially effective when you’re speaking to potential clients, as it’ll increase the chances of your brand standing out in their memory.

Expand your clientele

By extending your business services online, you can gain access to more remote clients and potentially staff too. If you deliver goods, ensure that you’re able to send products all over the UK to capitalise on the wider market. At the same time, during your recruitment process you can now consider applications from remote areas.

As your business goes online, the possibility of working from home will become easier to facilitate. This can help boost the talent inside your company and also increase productivity with staff enjoying more flexible working arrangements.

Expand your digital marketing

With your company offering services online, it’s important to capture attention as widely as possible. One way to spread the word is to expand your digital marketing. You could try email marketing for a start. Perhaps you have a list of addresses signed up for updates? You could simply send them a one-off discount code with an expiry date to encourage consumers to use your services.

Alternatively, you could begin writing a blog to draw people to your website. The benefits of blogging for businesses are vast and varied and creating engaging, fresh content is one strategy that has been proven to deliver results in the past.

Taking your business online can be an exciting prospect. And by expanding your digital marketing, finding new clients and creating professional branded banners, you should soon find that your decision pays off.