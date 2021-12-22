Finlock gutters (also called concrete gutters) come with a handful of issues as they age. Concrete gutters were originally used on homes as an alternative to metal gutters. This is because metal, such as steel, was being relied upon in the War effort.

Concrete gutters are not especially common, but they can still be found on homes across the UK. Typically, homes built between 1950s-1970s. Unfortunately for homeowners, Finlock gutters come with a few issues due to their porousness over time. The main issues with Finlock gutters stem from their porous nature, causing a lot of issues to develop because water cannot drain away correctly.

The issues

Lining failure

The expansion and contraction of the lining occurs due to changes in temperature. The changes can then lead to the separation of weaker points in the structure, especially at the junctions. Because of this, the concrete troughs can potentially crack, which creates access points for water to enter. Lining failure is incredibly detrimental and concrete gutter removal should be considered immediately.

Cold/thermal bridging

Cold/thermal bridging can be particularly irritating in all weather conditions and can affect your energy consumption and how well your home remains insulated.

Sagging

Concrete gutters can function as door and window opening joists, but if there is no adequate filling they will begin to sag. Additionally, modern guttering is tilted to allow rainwater to run away and down the downpipe. Concrete guttering on the other hand, provides no escape for the rainwater, which will remain sat in the guttering and cause more damage over time. This can also cause sagging, and in some cases, collapse.

Damp and mould

One of the most common and troubling issues faced by homeowners can be concrete gutters causing damp. When water is left inside the guttering instead of being drained away it can cause issues such as mould growth and damp. Both can be particularly bad in the winter months and have negative effects on the beauty of your home, as well as your health. Mould and damp will need correcting immediately and can return if the concrete gutters remain.

Damage to interior

Water damage, mould and damp are huge issues. Through the growth of damp and mould, the wallpaper can begin to come away from the walls, water stains and damp can be seen, and paint can be ruined. All destroying the beauty of your home. Redecorating is essential to fix this but can be a waste of time as it will only be a matter of time before the concrete gutters fail again.

To avoid consistent repair charges and the return of mould and damp, the gutters will need to be replaced entirely.

To be free of all concrete gutter issues, it is recommended to invest in concrete gutter removal and then get a replacement. A new gutter system will ensure the issues faced with the concrete gutters no longer return. Additionally, you can opt for lining or repairs. This will stop the issues for a time, but they will always return.

For this reason, concrete gutter removal is the best option to avoid issues such as damp returning. Concrete gutter removal and replacement can initially be expensive, however eventually, it will be the most cost savvy thing to do. Concrete gutters consistently have issues and though repairing them is the cheaper option initially, they will never be faultless.