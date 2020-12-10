Thinning or loss of hair may have a negative impact on your daily life. It may influence your mental health and physical look. However, transplant surgery may help to restore your hair and guarantee fuller head hair. The surgery encompasses taking hair follicles from donors and implant them in patients suffering hair loss.

The key to successful transplant surgeries is to click here so as to get a surgeon, you may trust. Hair transplant is a precision-based procedure that requires an exemplary skilled hand to offer good results and deal with tiny hair grafts. To get such a person, here are things to consider:

Training and Background

It is important to check the training and background of different surgeons before you choose one. While at it, you need to go through their specialty because some have plastic or dermatology surgery certification.

A good surgeon should also have technical expertise so as to collect grafts from safe areas. Usually, hair follicles get collected by either FUE or FUT technique. Your surgeon should be familiar with both so as to help you decide wisely.

Reputation

The industry of hair transplantation involves many organizations. Some of them are advocacy groups, but most are professional associations for surgeons and other healthcare experts. The ISHRS (International Society of Hair Restoration Surgeons) is one of the biggest associations, though, in the past few years, it has been slow in adopting transplantation methods.

Meanwhile, the IAHRS (International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons) serves as a consumer awareness organization, which informs surgeons and patients. Other regional associations, such as FUE Europe, also exist to train surgeons globally. Membership in any of these organizations shows that the performing surgeon is reputable.

Consultation

Consultation of the whole treatment procedure is an important aspect. Although you may pay a small amount of money for the services, the education you will get will benefit you a lot. Consultation appointment also serves as an opportunity to connect and interact with the surgeon.

At this point, your surgeon will also have the chance to examine your hair loss problem. The expert can achieve this by checking your diet, lifestyle habit, and possible conditions resulting in hair loss.

Experience

It is important to ensure that you work with a surgeon who has enough experience to guarantee the best outcome. In recent years, the transplantation industry has gone through a radical transformation, so surgeons who have been performing surgery for many years need to upgrade and improve their skills.

The best surgeons have many years of experience, though they still keep current with advanced techniques. Innovation, education, and experience go hand in hand and may serve as the major qualities of hair restoration practice.

Artistic Vision

Cosmetic surgeries are very sensitive and specific because they demand great surgical skills and an extraordinary sense of art. Artistic vision is an important requirement, especially when cosmetic surgery must be conducted.

You can choose transplant surgeons as per their artistic sense that may be determined by checking their hairline designs. If the designs look great and natural, you can be sure that your treatment outcome will be great.

Results

Professional surgeons should provide you with before and after pictures of transplant treatment procedures. These pictures will show that the experts are renowned for transplantation.

Though you should be keen when looking at these pictures to ensure that they’re of the patients treated and not just photographs from another clinic, gallery, or website. Normally, photographs have different backgrounds and colors, so it may be important to check the watermarks of every picture.

Proper Information and Security

Your surgeon should offer you the right knowledge concerning the administrative and medical procedure. As a patient, you should know how the surgery will be conducted and what to note before and after the surgery.

The expert needs to also keep your medical data safe so that no one can get hold of it. Therefore, you should be sure to check if the transplant surgeon has a proper monitoring system and secures data under an electronic medical record.

Reviews

With many transplant surgeons in town, you may get confused to choose the one you can work with. To get the best surgeon, you need to look around for reviews and testimonials from past patients to know the professional’s hygiene level. You may request the surgeon to allow you to talk and meet some of these patients.

Reviews from previous patients will also show that the expert has treated them and the experience they got.

Research and Innovation

The field of hair restoration is ever-changing to transform lives. Surgeons who want to offer the best services to patients do not always stick to the ‘same old thing.’ Most of them use advanced restoration techniques while searching for better and new ways to carry out a transplant procedure.

It would be simple to identify these professionals, all thanks to their publications, presentations, and research.

Certifications

The state must license your surgeon. Most transplant surgeons are certified by the FISHRS (Fellowship of the International Society of Hair Restoration or ABHRS (American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery). The ISHRS established FISHRS to identity members that have a great set of educational criteria, scientific achievements, publications, and leadership positions.

On the other hand, ABHRS is the qualifying board certification for surgeons. One of the qualifying factors for ABHRS is restoration training through experience gained for many years or fellowship programs. For membership, surgeons should provide documentation of all the restoration procedures conducted by them. In addition to that, they must pass oral and written examinations. Therefore, you can check for the transplant surgeon’s certification status you want to work with through the ‘ABHRS Find a Physician’ section.

Concluding Remarks!

Hair transplant is changing lives by helping people to look younger. Individuals who have lost their hair may now reverse the process with the help of a transplant surgeon.

To successfully deal with your hair loss condition, you must look for a qualified, experienced, and certified surgeon.