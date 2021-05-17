It’s no secret, the past couple of months have not been the best for most people, especially when it comes to staying fit. Fortunately, there is still time to get bikini ready before the summer months arrive. Thus, the following includes some of the best things you can begin doing right now to ensure that when you step onto that white sand beach this summer, that the water isn’t the only thing that looks good.

Get Your Nutrition in Shape First

The harsh reality is that no matter how much exercise you do, it’s going to continuously cancel itself out if your nutrition isn’t in shape as well. That is why the very first thing you need to do to get your bikini read body is to figure out what type of nutrition program you’re going to get on. In many cases, this includes becoming familiar with nutrition labels as they will tell you what and how much you are consuming. Of course, it is always recommended to consult with your personal physician before getting on any type of nutrition program.

Resistance Training is Key

For many looking to lose weight, not doing constant cardio sessions may seem counterproductive. The fact is that the body will often respond better to what is called resistance training. This is because building muscle allows you to burn calories even after you’ve stopped working out. If you’re worried about adding “too much muscle,” don’t be. Women simply don’t have enough testosterone within their bodies to bulk up as fast as men.

Train Early

No, there is no scientific evidence that training early in the morning is going to be more effective than training at night. However, where you will find a benefit is in the number of days you complete a workout. The fact is that there is a much higher likelihood that you will cancel your workouts towards the end of the day. Things such as being tired from work or simply needing to take care of your family may get in the way.

Keep Yourself Active Throughout the Day

The unfortunate reality is that one workout per day isn’t going to be enough to get your Malibu bikini ready. That is why it is recommended to remain active throughout your day. One of the best ways to do this is to track how many steps you are taking. The average American takes 4,000 steps per day. However, health experts recommend going even higher as a means of not only remaining lean but fighting off health risks such as high blood pressure and diabetes, to name a few.

As you can see from the information above, there a vast number of ways you can get to your bikini-ready body. Of course, it is recommended to consult with your personal physician before attempting any of the suggestions above.