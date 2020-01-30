The switch to digital is a cause for concern for governments, regulators and businesses of all sizes. Digital loopholes have given rise to new forms of crime such as data theft, account takeovers, phishing, financial frauds and social engineering fraud.

Consequently, lawmakers are challenged with publishing effective laws and regulations that warrant corporate investigation including internal investigations, self-disclosure to enforcement authorities, investigation processes, confidentiality and attorney-client privileges.

Corporations remain under significant pressure to conduct internal investigations for a variety of serious matters. In the digital world, more fraudulent activity is being committed than ever before – and a high percentage of fraud comes from employees.

Data security incidents and identity theft by employees attempting to commit fraud are a growing concern. Last year, American Express admitted a data breach was due to one of its employees “wrongfully accessing” client accounts.

Conducting Internal Investigations

Internal investigations go beyond insider fraud and failure to protect consumer data. Employees can submit a complaint for a wide range of conflicts including sexual harassment, employee discrimination, health and safety breaches, unethical conduct and many others.

Conducting internal investigations can damage a company’s reputation and budget. C-Suite decision makers have to decide the severity of the matter and the impact it will have on your brand.

Regardless of the circumstances that need to be investigated, confidentiality is often a prime consideration and you may need to protect an employee that claims they are the victim.

Self-Disclosure to Enforcement Authorities

In the event of an internal investigation, somebody has to be appointed to conduct the investigation. Whilst this will typically start with a trusted member of staff, there may come a point where executives have to decide whether to report the incident to law enforcement officials.

Incidents involving criminal activity should always be reported to local authorities. However, because corporations are pressured to ensure effective anti-fraud measures are in place from both outside and insider threats, you could implicate the firm for negligence. You may also want to consider the impact in the individual. 78% of employees are first-time offenders and probably unlikely to commit a repeat offence.

There are also situations in which existing legal solutions are inadequate. For example, self-disclosure through amnesty programs designed to combat cartels that organise anticompetitive collusion and other corrupt schemes only offer protection for violations against anti-trust laws. Whistleblower laws in the UK have also been labelled “unfit for purpose.”

Before going ahead with self-disclosure, it is advisable to seek legal advice in order to avoid a backlash.

Consumer Protection

Data collection and data privacy issues have been well documented – especially digital scandals involving Silicon Valley’s tech giants.

Whilst lawmakers have made efforts to protect consumers, the various laws and regulations have proven problematic for numerous businesses.

To avoid corporate investigations, firms need to understand where data breaches can occur and install solutions that remain in line with legal requirements.

Regulators may be struggling to keep pace with burning issues but it’s only a matter of time before regulations around digital activity catches up with companies and individuals that are taking advantage of a lawless landscape.

With the list of corporate investigation laws and regulations expected to grow in 2020, companies need to decide how to handle corporate investigations and the potential threats the digital world poses.