When inclement weather scuppers your evening plans, it can be disappointing at first. Perhaps you had planned to hang out at the beach or have an outdoor barbeque party with friends. Whatever the case, staying in doesn’t have to spell disaster when it comes to entertainment. There are plenty of indoor activities you can do on your own or in the company of friends and family. If you’re looking for ideas, start with the ones below.

Have an Indoor Picnic

Just because it’s raining outside, it doesn’t mean you still can’t enjoy a good ol’ picnic! You can make this as realistic and creative as possible by getting out the picnic blanket, putting your favourite foods into a basket and setting the mood with candles and music. Whether it’s with a date, your partner or the whole family, having a picnic indoors can be just as fun and enjoyable as being outdoors. If you can, shop ahead for ‘picnic-y’ items or finger foods that your guests can easily put onto paper plates.

Get Out the Board Games

Rainy evenings are one of the best times to play board games, especially if you’re with three or more people. If you have a selection of games at the ready, you can easily end up playing into the wee hours of the night. Whether it’s a traditional classic such as Trivial Pursuit or a modern one such as Photosynthesis, board games can turn a dull rainy evening into an entertaining one. Crack out the snacks and you’re good to go!

Play Online Games

On the topic of games, why not go digital and play online games instead? If you’re going solo for the evening and are looking for an activity to occupy yourself with, there are endless types of online games to choose from, whether it’s sports, puzzles, fantasy-themed or casino games that give you free spins with no wagering. The beauty of online games is you can play them from nearly any device, such as a PC, mobile phone or tablet.

Host a Dance Party

Rainy nights in don’t have to be quiet and subdued. Depending on how much space you have, hosting a dance party is another great way to have fun indoors. Whether it’s a kid-friendly disco or an evening with adults, you could easily turn your living room into a dance floor. If you’re able to plan ahead, disco balls and flashing lights can also give the party that extra bit of flair. Just make sure you have decent speakers on hand to play out your favourite tunes!

Watch Scary Movies

Nothing can enhance a horror movie more than a dark, rainy night – especially if thunder and lightning are involved! If you love scary movies and are looking for entertainment on a rainy evening in, why not pick out a selection of films that will have you hiding under the covers? Or, if you’re not a fan of the horror genre, you could opt for thriller or crime movies instead. Either way, the rainy weather can work to your advantage if you’re looking for a of creepy atmosphere.