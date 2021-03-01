Introduction

Marketers plan their online campaigns to communicate with the target audience. The attractive and creative templates are created so that customers can get insight into the products and services offered. But what if it does not reach the customer and instead gets delivered into the spam folder. All the strategy and development will go in vain.

People often get confused between delivery and deliverability; though they are used interchangeably, they do not have the same meanings.

Email delivery

Delivery of email refers to whether the receiver had accepted your email or not, which is more essential than spam folder or inbox distinction. Email delivery has nothing to do with whether the mail finally gets delivered into the spam folder or inbox. The reasons for not getting your mail delivered may be the sender’s email address is wrong or s email address is not correct, or your IP address is blocked by the receiver.

Email deliverability

Deliverability deals with whether the mail will get delivered to the spam folder, inbox, or any other folder. Email deliverability consists of three different parts:

Identification – This is the set of protocols that defines who the sender is. The essential terms which are involved in this process are “Sender Policy Framework (SPF),” Reporting, “Domain-Based Message Authentication, and Conformance (DMARC).” Reputation – The sender’s reputation indicates the score of trustworthiness of the emails. Every service provider and organization has different scores, but the best way to boost the reputation is by generating a positive image to the subscriber. Content – Inappropriate formatting of the email can lead to email landing in the spam folder. It becomes essential to combine the high-quality message with proper images. Content should be impactful.

There can be many factors that may affect email deliverability, but this can be avoided if proper tools and methods are taken into consideration.

What are the ways to improve Email Deliverability?

Build a clean list of emails – A considerable number of inactive users can significantly impact the email deliverability as they offset the engagement metrics. Hence, it is essential to remove inactive subscribers from the list so that your permission does not gets expired. Providing the unsubscribe option – Helps in boosting subscriber engagement by cleaning up the list. Only people who want to receive your email will receive it, which will eventually decrease the bounce rate. Make emails personal – When using email as the medium of exchanging information between the marketer and the targeted customer, it becomes essential to check whether the content is relevant and error-free. If the email being up to the mark, it will create reader engagement and provide a healthy relationship with customers. Check the email’s legality – There are several tools that help in checking that the email is compliant with the web laws or not; make sure to use them. Engage your customers – while making an email, make sure that it engages the reader. Subject lines play a vital role because a witty and attractive one will lead recipients to open and read the mail.

With these tips, email deliverability can be improved.