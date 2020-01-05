Many executives and project managers view the QA process as an unimportant distraction from the real work: developing the software itself. However, this outdated view couldn’t be further from the truth.

Thorough QA testing can be the difference between a quality product that meets end-user needs and a poorly executed software that leaves users unhappy and customer data vulnerable to hackers. That’s why the best managers invest heavily in building a diverse internal QA team or outsource this vital work to a trusted QA & testing service.

Software that is rigorously tested will be free of coding errors and major bugs. In addition, it will also have a quality user interface and experience design. This means that the software will function smoothly and intuitively, allowing users to navigate the program as they please.

Finally, security-focused QA testing will also ensure that the software is free of major defects that make valuable consumer data(like social security numbers, banking information, and shopping habits) vulnerable to hackers.

Integrate QA Testing into the Entire Development Process

Modern software development methodologies like Agile are revolutionizing the way that software is developed. One of the most important changes is how QA testing is viewed.

Flexible development methodologies are now advocating for QA testing to be included in every step of the process, ensuring that software is free of bugs and safe for consumers. Read on to learn more about the two main approaches to continuous QA.

DevOps

DevOps, short for development-operations, is a novel approach to software development that combines the main development team, responsible for building the software, with the maintenance team, responsible for maintaining and updating the final product.

This type of software development strategy combines the two teams into one. This ensures that the end-user needs are integrated into the software itself. In addition, the maintenance team can ensure that the software is structured in a way that allows for easy changes down the line.

DevOps development is important for QA because it ensures that the initial product is a higher-quality piece of software that takes end-user needs into consideration. It also ensures that required changes during the QA testing phase are easier to make since the structure is built in a way that allows easy alterations.

CI/CD

Continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) is a cutting-edge approach to software development that is quickly gaining steam. It is designed to speed up the development cycle and reduce the number of coding errors through simultaneous development.

Engineers following the CI/CD protocol will each work on their own section of the software at the same time as their colleagues are working on their own, different sections. Each programmer is responsible for writing their code, integrating it into the main software, and ensuring that their code does not negatively affect the software.

This helps reduce the number of coding errors that need to be identified during later QA testing because engineers are responsible for testing their code in action as soon as it’s completed.

Manual/Engineer in Test

One of the most important QA testing roles of the future is the software developer engineer in test. This specialized software engineer is capable of automating much of the testing process–potentially saving companies precious time and money during software development.

These experts are tasked with writing sophisticated computer programs that can automatically seek out bugs and errors as well as security flaws that would take manual testers countless man-hours to identify. Just as importantly, they can write programs that also provide ready-made solutions to the problems they find.

In addition, a software developer engineer in test is a vital resource during multilingual development projects. That’s because they can write programs that look for bugs in multiple languages. Manual testing for this type of project would require developers who are fluent in each language.

It’s important to note that these experts are not a replacement for manual testers, but are an excellent supplementary resource. They can help automate large parts of the QA testing process, but manual testers remain necessary for certain classes of tests.

Select the Right Testing Methods

Once you have a diverse QA team in place and an engineer to automate aspects of the testing process, it’s time to start testing the software. Project managers will need to, at a minimum, be aware of the following types of QA testing methods to structure their project for success.

Functional

Functional testing is one of the most basic, yet most important, types of QA testing. Software engineers use it to determine whether the various components of a software meet functional requirements, as laid out in the design and requirements phases.

Developers perform functional testing by verifying user interfaces and workflows, and by ensuring that data is stored and organized correctly in databases.

One of the most common types of functional testing is referred to as Black Box testing. It requires developers to test the functionality of the software without looking at the software’s code itself.

White Box testing, on the other hand, is often called “glass box” testing. It requires engineers to verify that the internal code, data structure, and design of the software is correct. Developers perform this class of testing through statement coverage, loop testing, and basic path testing.

Performance

Another important type of QA testing is performance testing. This approach seeks to test how the software performs under heavy workloads, like those they are likely to encounter from end-users. It tests the software under real-world conditions and is an essential step before the product is released to end-users.

Organizations also conduct performance testing to determine the software’s workload efficiency, processing speed, data transfer rates, and reliability. This allows developers to easily pinpoint the cause of weak links in their software.

Two of the most popular types of performance tests are stress and load testing. They determine whether the software can effectively deal with increasingly large workloads, including those that exceed requirements.

On the other hand, enduring testing is used to evaluate how the software responds to high workloads over an extended period. Collectively, these tests provide developers with valuable information about problems that are likely to occur in the field.

Usability

One of the most important recent trends in software development is a new focus on user experience and interface design. This is happening because companies are realizing that end-users want more than functional software–they want software that works intuitively and smoothly. What’s more, it needs to look beautiful and make visual sense as well.

Usability testing is designed to ensure proper user design by simulating the consumer experience. These types of testers will ensure that the software works as advertised and that is designed in a way that makes for better user experience.

This type of testing often involves hallways testing, which means selecting end-users at random–or literally those walking by in the hallway. The development team or QA testing service will monitor the end-user screens as they navigate the program, paying special attention to areas where users are confused or unsure of how to proceed.

Security

The final, and perhaps most important type of software testing is security testing. It involves assessing the software for bugs and errors that can become security vulnerabilities.

This type of testing is particularly important given the recent increase in the number and cost of data breaches in recent years. In fact, research predicts that the total cost of these breaches will reach more than “$6 trillion annually by 2021.”

Companies can integrate security testing into their software development projects by building multidisciplinary development teams that can conduct security testing and analyses during every step of the process.

Security experts should also look for vulnerabilities associated with common cybersecurity attacks, such as SQL injections, fishing, spoofing, and more.

In Summary

QA testing will remain one of the most important factors in determining whether a piece of custom software is successful. This seemingly unimportant step in the development process is so vital because it ensures that the software is free of bugs and errors, that it works as designed, is free of data privacy vulnerabilities, and meets end-user demands.

Project managers can increase the odds of success for their next development project by integrating QA testing into every step of the development lifecycle. This can be accomplished through a DevOps or CI/CD approach or by working with an outsourcing company that specializes in QA testing.

In addition, executives should build a strong QA testing team by combining experienced manual testers with a software developer engineer in test who can automate crucial parts of the process. Finally, it is important to utilize several different types of QA testing to ensure that all issues have been identified and fixed before deployment.