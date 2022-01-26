Renovating a home can help increase your house value. Suppose you want to remortgage your home; you can increase your house value through renovation. There are many ways homeowners can renovate their homes to boost their value. This write-up will discuss how to increase house value with renovation before remortgaging.

Ways to Increase House Value with Renovation Before Remortgaging

Paint the Walls

Painting the walls of your home is another way to increase the value of your house with renovation before remortgaging. When planning to remortgage your home, rough spots on the walls can reduce your home’s value. Cover the rough spots with a fresh coat of paint to increase your house value.

You should just paint the walls with any colour. Apply a paint colour that will attract a wide range of clients. Neutral colours are great for home renovations before remortgaging.

Replace Old Carpet With Hardwood Floors



Leaving old carpet in your home when remortgaging can be a big turnoff to clients. Replace the old carpet with hardwood flooring to increase your house value with renovation before remortgaging. Hardwood flooring can increase your home’s value. It is one of the most common and desired types of flooring used during a house renovation. Replacing the carpet will help you get the most value out of your home. It will make your home look and smell new again. More importantly, it will attract clients to your home.

Upgrade the Windows



If your home’s windows are looking old, renovate them before remortgaging. New windows will attract clients to your property, thereby increasing your home’s value. It will also help change the look and feel of your home. You can paint the window frame if it’s looking old for those on a budget. Replace crack windows or glass with newer ones. You can also choose vinyl window replacements; they offer great energy efficiency. When renovating your windows, ensure the new window doesn’t clash with the siding, as it can turn off potential clients.

Add Composite Decking



One of the ways to increase your house value with renovation before remortgaging is by adding a deck. Installing decking is a great addition to your home as it helps to boost your property value. Composite decking is the best material to choose when selecting a decking material to increase your house value.

Composite decking increases house value compared to wood or plastic mate. Homeowners can increase their house value by building a multi-level deck with composite decking. The decking will make your house look luxurious, thereby adding value to it.

There are many suppliers of composite decking. Completecomposite UK, Dandiwindows, Ultradecking, thisiswholesale.co.uk are some of the top household names in WPC decking material supply in the UK

Improve Your Landscape



Landscaping is also a good way to increase a house value with renovation before remortgaging. Improving the landscape of your home will increase your home curb appeal. A beautiful landscape will suggest to potential clients that your property is well-maintained throughout.

Homeowners who want to increase their house value by renovation through landscaping should keep their lawns short. Prune trees, shrubs, and apply mulch.

Grow flowers that are easy to maintain and offer colour throughout the various seasons rather than seasonal plants.

Upgrade the Bathroom



When thinking about ways to increase your house value before remortgaging, consider upgrading your bathroom.

To upgrade your bathroom consider changing the flooring if it’s old, cracked or chapped. You can also replace light fixtures with newer ones, change the toilet seat and install a shower screen. All these things can add instant value to your home.

Renovate the Kitchen



The kitchen is part of where your potential clients will look first before other parts. If your kitchen looks modern, it will surely increase the value of your house.

So, when choosing to renovate your home before remortgaging, consider upgrading your kitchen as it can increase your house value. When potential clients see that your kitchen is updated, they will choose your home, knowing that they don’t need to spend more on renovation after moving in.

Homeowners can renovate their kitchen before remortgaging by changing old light fixtures, countertops, and cabinets. You can also add a new stainless steel sink and faucets. If the flooring is old, consider replacing the flooring. Don’t forget the walls; if it’s looking rough, add new layers of paint.

Conclusion

There are different ways homeowners can increase their house value with renovation before remortgaging. They can improve their landscape, add composite decking, paint the walls, upgrade windows, bathroom and kitchen.