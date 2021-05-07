Remember the saying – ‘magic happens with those who believe in it’? Well, we know, the grotesque and helpless situation we’re in right now, it may be tough for some rational 25-year-old to believe in this quote.

But just for a change, take a look at the kid at your home. He hasn’t been able to meet his school buddies for a year now. Hasn’t been able to get out of the house and play in the park without a worry of the world. Hell, he hasn’t even been able to go get a Big Mac! Yet, if you ask him if he believes in magic and God’s clemency, the mere confidence in his answer will shudder the pessimist in you.

After all, the kids know it better – beyond all rationality, there lies a supernatural power that binds us all together. But alas, we adults suck to believe in the almighty, especially when the times are tough. But here’s the truth – believing in God never fails you. So, here are 4 tips to help you restore your faith in God:

Pay good attention to counting your blessings

This is the best and the easiest way to regain your dwindling faith in God. Often in life, we are met with a loss so deep and painful, that we start questioning God. We wonder what dreadfully wrong deed we ever did to become entitled to this burden of loss and the grief that comes along. But allow us to tell you this – life is not a bed of roses for anyone. It never was, neither it ever will be.

So, if you take out a moment and pay attention to the bright side of things, you’ll realize just how unimaginably and unconsciously God has helped you overcome some far worse situations in life. Believe us or not, but we’re always more blessed than we think ourselves to be.

Be grateful for what you have

There’s a very famous saying that we must take note of – ‘You’ll always have bad times, but it’ll always wake you up to the good stuff you weren’t paying attention to’. We know, a lot of times, the pain is so immeasurably intense that it becomes next to impossible to pay attention to the so-called ‘good stuff’.

But trust me when we say this – God has His own way of awakening you to the better things in life. If you take a look at the grand scheme of things, every agony and loss that you’ve ever borne will eventually start making sense to you. So, do not let your faith in Him weaken just because times are testing. Rather, remain grateful for what you have and how far you’ve come, through his mercy.

Talk to a spiritually woke person

Research has it – around 68% of the US population aloof considers themselves to be believers! But why are we suddenly throwing these statistics at you? Well, one of the most effortless ways of regaining your faith in God is by going down the lane and having a pep talk with someone who happens to be an austere believer in God.

You’ll realize just why having incessant faith in the almighty is so important. And in case it doesn’t help much, try visiting a Planetshakers Melbourne Church. You’ll know why God is so important.

Mediate your way back to Him

If you thought meditating only helps you stay sane, you’re in for a surprise. Mediation is not just any other form of exercise. Meditation is a nexus -one that connects you with your concealed and indistinct spirituality. It awakens the spiritual being in you, in order to bridge the gap between you and the higher powers.

So, take this tip – if these grave times succeeded in silencing your inner spiritual voice, here’s your cue to start bringing it back to life. Take out some time and meditate daily. Trust me, it works wonders. It will definitely help you in re-bridging the gap between you and your faith, which seems disturbed at the moment.

Over to you…

Life can be tough at times. But this excuse isn’t our free pass to blame God and abruptly stop believing in him. Here, we cited 4 tips to help you restore your faith in God in tough times. Read this article and find your way back to him. Trust us, believing in the omnipotent never goes in vain.