Despite their diminutive size bedbugs can be one of the hardest pests to eliminate from your home. If only it were as easy as applying some pesticide to wipe out the infestation or replace the affected furniture perhaps. Unfortunately, it is not that easy and in most cases the answer to how to kill bed bugs is invariably to hire a professional.

The problem is an adult female can produce up to 500 eggs in her lifetime and so anything less than the complete eradication of the colony will see the infestation persist.

When a professional visits your home in order to assess how to kill bedbugs there, he or she will carry out a full inspection of the infestation and formulate a treatment plan that typically includes the use of pesticides. They will then conduct any necessary follow-up visits in order to monitor how effective the treatment has been.

We will now look at how to first of all identify an infestation, the potential health risks involved, and the measures you can take to deal with the problem before it gets out of control.

How to Identify an Infestation

Bedbugs are easily confused with other small bugs of similar size and colour. However, due to their reclusive behaviour it is unlikely you will see a bedbug even if there is a thriving colony in, on or around your bed. Check along the seams of your mattresses, headboards and footboards. Check behind tags and labels on the mattress and check joints and cracks on the bedframe itself. Don’t forget to also check furniture near to the bed such as your bedside tables for example.

It is perhaps easier to identify the tell-tale signs bedbugs leave behind than the insects themselves. For example, inexplicable small dark stains on your sheets can be residue from bedbug faeces.

The Health Risks

Bedbugs live on a diet of blood, most commonly human blood. They are nocturnal pests, feeding at night whilst their hosts are sleeping. Bites are usually small, around 2-4 millimetres and occur mainly on the arms and legs. They can be intensely itchy and develop into small puffy blisters. In extreme cases these blisters can become infected causing an allergic reaction and painful inflammation. If you have bites that seem infected it is strongly recommended that you consult a doctor or dermatologist.

How to Deal With the Problem

Bedbugs are as durable as cockroaches, if not more so. There are no easy answers when it comes to how to kill bedbugs. Most home remedies fall short of entirely eradicating the infestation and so while the colony might be temporarily reduced, as long as just a few healthy adults survive, they will eventually resurge in numbers. The fight, however, is not hopeless. If you have or suspect a bedbug infestation, call a professional. Don’t try to deal with the problem yourself. Professionals how to correctly identify infestations and they are trained in the use of suitable pesticides.