Dating can be exciting and give you a confidence boost. Swiping left and right narrows down your list of potential suitors all without you needing to leave your couch. Plus, you can strike up interesting conversations with dozens of different people.

However, it becomes much more complicated when a match develops into a plan to meet up. If you want to put your best foot forward, here’s how to leave a lasting impression on your next online date.

Plan Your Outfit Ahead of Time

If you have plans to meet for drinks on Friday night at 8:00 p.m., don’t be digging through your drawers an hour before you need to leave the house.

Ideally, you should plan your outfit on Thursday night or Friday morning. Lay it all out, including accessories and shoes. This way, you can have some time to come home from work and relax before meeting your potential partner.

Throwing an outfit together minutes before you have to get going is a really bad idea. This kind of rushing can leave you looking disheveled and may even make you late.

Consider what your date is and dress appropriately. If you are going for dinner dress in something a little fancy. If you are going to the cinema go comfy casual. This sort of planning ahead will mean you arrive to your date feeling relaxed and confident.

If you want an extra boost of confidence, give yourself a few sprays with your favorite cologne. Some men have been taking advantage of pheromone sprays. These sprays, according to this Nexus Pheromone Review, help men attract women because they replicate the chemicals that are produced by physically-fit male bodies. If your dating game has felt a little off lately, pheromone sprays might be worth a try. They can give you a significant advantage when it comes to winning over your online match.

Don’t Stalk Your Potential Suitor

It can be tempting to stalk your date before meeting them in person. After all, you did meet them online, so why not learn a little more about them?

We strongly advise against online stalking. Peeping through your date’s Facebook and Twitter can give you the wrong first impression of them. Learning about a past relationship they had can stir feelings of jealousy or insecurity. Even something seemingly innocent, like looking at their curated Spotify playlists, can sway your discussions in a particular way.

Go into your date blind and allow the conversation to form organically. If it is truly a match made in heaven, you too will find things to talk about and you will get to learn everything you need to know about them. Avoiding stalking will allow you to be your true self, which is key to winning over a potential suitor.

Leave on Time for Your Date

Being late will help you leave an impression, sure, but not a good one. Make sure you leave on time for your date. If you don’t know where you’re going, have your phone fully charged so you can get to your location without any obstacles. Give yourself a few extra minutes of wiggle room so even if you do get lost, you can still arrive on time.

Exude Confidence

Don’t allow your date to be ruined by nerves. Though much easier said than done, you can win over your date by being sure of yourself. While you should ask questions, don’t be afraid to talk about yourself and let them know who you are.

Confidence is incredibly attractive. Embrace awkward silences and make plenty of eye contact. Even if you’re feeling nervous, fake it until you make it. Your date will tune into your sense of self-assuredness. You will be difficult to forget and likely sought after for a second encounter.