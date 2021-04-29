Can you still make a Will virtually with your solicitor? Tilly Bailey & Irvine Solicitors in the north east explain how it works.

The global pandemic has created quite a shake-up to our daily lives, but it does not stop you with your plans to finalise a Will or Family Trust. It is without doubt an unprecedented time for us all. Our normal daily lives and routines feel like they changed overnight and the things we once took for granted such as going to work or seeing family and friends are extremely difficult or impossible to do.

We at Tilly Bailey & Irvine, like everyone, are following the current government guidance and restrictions in relation to the current the lockdown and doing what we can to stop the spread of Covid-19.

However, despite the sadness and grief this awful virus has brought, through the darkness we have seen countless acts of kindness, love and compassion from so many. We have seen communities coming together to support each other and us as a nation supporting those key workers who are keeping this country going through a national and global crisis.

One of the most common questions from clients over the past few weeks is ‘can I still make Will during the lockdown? The answer in most cases is YES.

In fact, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people applying to make their will or make amendments to existing documents. In fact, it is reported in March there was a 70% increase in demand for wills in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic. The likes of NHS workers and police officers have been told to put their affairs in order as precaution for their hard work on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are committed to being here for our valued clients existing and new. We are still delivering a first class service to ensure our clients legal needs are still met, managed and concluded through this time.

The safety of our staff and clients is paramount. Therefore following government guidance we have temporarily suspended face to face meetings. However, we have adapted our usual procedures and as a progressive technological law firm we can often take instructions by other means, for instance:

Bookable will drafting telephone appointments

Email

Skype meetings

Video calls

Zoom meetings

Our experienced private client team are here to assist you where possible to ensure the drafting of your Will can still go ahead and that your wishes in relation to your affairs can be order.

Once a Will is drafted there are still ways we can ensure that the Will currently executed. Despite not being able to attend the office our advisors will be able to advise you of how the Will can be legally signed and witnessed during this time.

