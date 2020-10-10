Have you tried reading manga? Maybe yes because the craze of manga started a long ago. There are a lot of great stories and the storyline and genre continuously innovate as time passes by. Now, manga has also introduced adult stories which make reading more interesting and relevant. There are some stars you may know like มังงะ who is starring in some manga series and that makes manga reading more exciting and popular.

But despite the fun of reading manga, there are actually other ways to make that fun and excitement level up. The fun you thought is enough is actually not as there are a lot of other ways to make the fun you are feeling be elevated to a much higher level.

Ways To Maximize Your Manga Reading Experience

So how can you turn your fun อ่านการ์ตูนexperience double or triple? Read here:

Share it with your friends

There is nothing more exciting than sharing the happiness and excitement you feel to people close to your heart. The excitement if contained just to yourself may not be as fun. Invite your friends to read manga series and share stories with each after reading.

Sharing the same interest with your friends can also strengthen your relationship. You do not need to encourage them to read the same series you are reading, just let then know how fun reading manga can offer.

If you think that you cannot encourage your friends too fast, you can give them a magazine or a site where they can read different manga. There are a lot of sites offering people with free opportunity to read their favorite manga and other series too.

Read it again

If you want to understand the series a lot better, read the manga series again. There are times that because of excitement, you miss to read on parts that are actually important. Your eyes tend to jump on important phrases and failed to understand what the story or the phrase tells about. Not all the time the lines are shallow, hence you sometimes have to dig deep to be able to understand what it wants to convey.

Reading it again will make you understand the entire story a lot better and read the lines you missed to understand. This is the same when watching movies, you sometimes have to watch the movie again to completely understand it.

Read the entire series in one seating

To make the excitement non stop and continuous, read the entire series in one seating. Sometimes you tend to lose the momentum and excitement because you have to pause a lot. Give yourself enough time to read an entire series in one seating. But, if the series is too long, you may want to divide the episodes strategically. Do not let your reading cut in the middle of an exciting story, like a fight scene, finish episodes accordingly and do not make your excitement spoiled and left hanging.