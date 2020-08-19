Coffee is one of those things that we take for granted in life. We have been so used to just popping out to the local coffee shop that many of us don’t have a clue how to go about making it at home, and often resort to dreadful instant coffee.

The Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown have only exacerbated this as we have only been allowed to leave home for essentials and the majority of coffee shops are closed.

In order for the nation to start drinking delicious coffee at home, we have prepared this handy guide to the different types of coffee available and the techniques that can be used to brew them in the best possible way.

Equipment

Grinder

The first piece of equipment that you are going to need is a grinder because if you want to have the freshest tasting coffee the beans should be ground just before brewing. Look for a grinder with different settings so that you can grind your beans depending on the method that you use to brew your coffee – they all require different consistencies.

Scales

Scales may not seem like an important piece of equipment when you are trying to brew delicious coffee at home, but in reality, they are vital if you want to make consistently great coffee. In coffee shops, you will see the barista carefully filling the espresso machine with the same level of coffee each time and this ensures that the end product is always of the highest quality. When at home you may like stronger or weaker coffee and by ensuring that you weigh your ground beans every time, you will get wonderfully consistent results always to your taste.

Roaster

If you really want to take things up a level then you should be roasting your own beans rather than buying them ready roasted. There are many different roasters available but one of the most reliable choices for the home is a small batch roaster as you will not be looking to do it on a commercial scale. There are options for gas or electric-powered devices and there are even computerised machines that will control the temperature to the nth degree, so do your research and you will produce perfectly roasted beans every time.

Pouring kettle

Again, this may not seem like a necessity, but if you are making your coffee using the Chemex system, for example, you want to be able to ensure an even pour so that you are making use of all of the coffee granules. A specialised pouring kettle will allow you to do this much more efficiently than the traditional kettle that you use for boiling water for tea. They needn’t cost the earth and some models even have a built-in thermometer so that you can make sure that the water is at the perfect temperature to extract the maximum flavour from your coffee grounds.

The coffee!

Presumably, if you are reading this article you are already a coffee aficionado so you will know the difference between arabica and robusta coffee types and will have your personal favourite. You may be even more of a coffee nerd and prefer coffee from certain countries in the world, whether it is from traditional locations such as Columbia or Kenya or more diverse regions such as Ethiopia.

What is important though is that you choose a type of coffee that you like, because there is no point in going to the trouble of brewing it properly if you don’t like the beans! Try as many types as possible and you will hit on several that will fit your mood, whatever time of day it is.

Brewing methods

Moka pot

The Moka pot is one of the most traditional methods of brewing coffee and is beloved in southern European countries such as Italy and Spain. Using this method the coffee will be strong so it is ideal for a pick me up first thing in the morning.

It is also a simple method as there is no need for a kettle, you simply fill the Moka pot with cold water and coffee and then pop it on your stovetop. Within ten minutes you will have a wonderful tasting brew to start your day off on the right foot.

Cafetiere

This is the classic French way to make coffee and probably the way that your mother makes coffee at home. You will need a kettle as boiling water is a requisite and then you simply add coffee to the bottom of the cafetiere, top it up with boiling water, and then let it steep for 3-5 minutes depending on the strength that you are looking for. Once done you push down the plunger to remove the granules and you are left with a beautifully light coffee that can be served on its own or with added milk.

Chemex

Using the Chemex method you will need filter paper in which you will pour your dried coarsely ground coffee of choice. You will then pour boiling water over the grounds and let the water leach through the coffee into the receptacle below. You can add as much water as you like to achieve the desired length of drink. This method is a great option if you really want to bring out the aromas and taste of the coffee.

Aeropress

This is a great method if you are looking to make a strong coffee for one person. You are looking for a fine grind on your coffee beans and you add your ground coffee into the machine and then the water, and then let it steep for 30 seconds. The whole device is then turned upside down and left to sit again before you put the device over a cup and force out the coffee under pressure.

As we have discovered to make great tasting coffee at home you need the right equipment and the right quality of coffee. If possible roast and grind your own beans and then you can choose one of several different methods to brew your coffee such as in a Moka pot or a cafetiere, and then you can sit back and enjoy your homemade creation.