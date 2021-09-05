Your lush, colorful backyard can be a great source of entertainment for your dog. They can jump around in rainwater puddles, enjoy basking in the sun during summers, and relish the cool winter winds for as long as they like. However, did you know that that very yard is replete with several seen and unforeseen dangers for your pooch? They could eat something from the bushes which can make them sick, heavy storms or excess snowfall could adversely affect their well-being, or they could even make their way out of the compound, exposing themselves to the perils of civilization.

Hate to imagine your innocent little pet out there, alone in the apparently harsh, dark world? Don’t worry, for you won’t need to keep them on a leash in your own house. All you should do is take a few necessary precautions, make certain essential modifications, and bring about a couple of changes in your backyard.

Protect your Dog

In a civilized world, dogs are often their own worst enemies. They could get run over by a passing car, find themselves in an unfamiliar environment, or end up being bullied by the neighborhood kids. To ensure that your pup doesn’t find its way into the outside world while playing in your backyard, follow these simple steps.

Repair Your Fence

Dogs have an uncanny ability to detect openings in your fence through which they could squeeze or jump over. Find such damaged exits before your dog does, and cover or fix those up.

Spay or Neuter

The biggest reason for your canine to venture out of the backyard is to follow another dog of the opposite sex. Dogs in heat are known to perform astonishing feats to get what they want. It won’t matter how high or slippery your fence is; your pooch will find a way to climb or jump over it. Be sure to spay or neuter your pets before they hit puberty.

Don’t Let Them Dig Out

Usually, when a dog notices a fence blocking its way to the other side, its first instinct would be to dig under it. Place a stack or two of stones in the soil just inside the perimeter to prevent that from happening.

Keep Your Dog Healthy and Entertained

Dogs have relatively fewer needs than humans. Your pup can generally stay active all day long on a couple of meals and a liter of water. While you may have set timings for feeding your pet, they will usually drink water whenever they feel like it, and from any source. You can consider building a makeshift pure water pool or a dog water fountain in your backyard to keep them well hydrated. Additionally, your pooch has almost the same resistance to the weather as you do. Prancing about in the yard in the scorching heat or chilly winds can make them sick. Give them a place to cool or heat off by building a small dog house amidst the bushes.

Furthermore, provide your puppy with some form of entertainment so that they don’t go looking for it outside. Construct a miniature sand tank and hide chew toys or dog food in there to motivate digging. Shovel out a shallow pool where they can play in the rain. You may also consider training them to potty in an enclosed spot in the garden so that they don’t attend the call of nature all over the place.

Shelter Your Dog From Other Elements

Backyard insects and fleas are a major problem, not just for the pet, but for you as well. You don’t want the flies to follow your dog inside the house. Keep your grass trimmed to avoid the scourge of insects. People generally dump cocoa bean mulch in their yard to keep the pests away, but it will ruin your pooch’s health if they were to consume it. Use other pet-friendly insecticides and pesticides instead.

Another major concern for a dog is the garden plants. Your dog may tend to bite and chew at the flowers and branches. While many popularly used backyard plants aren’t harmful for pet consumption, a few of those are. Avoid growing lilies, daffodils, azaleas, elephant ears, mushrooms, etc. If any part of those plants ends up in your canine’s tummy, then they may experience severe vomiting, lethargy, breathing problems, and diarrhea.

To summarize, spay or neuter your dog, block or repair possible exits, cover digging areas with stone and prepare a makeshift sandpit, keep them hydrated and entertained, and protect them from pests, plants, and other animals. It requires only a few hours of work on your part to get all those things done, and you will save yourself a great deal of trouble in the future. After all, your innocent little pup is nothing less than a newborn baby who needs to be nurtured, looked after, and played with to ensure proper growth; and modifying your backyard is the perfect place to start!