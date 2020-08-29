If we were asked to describe British weather in one word, we’d easily say ‘unpredictable’.

From the blaring hot sunny days in the spring to the unusually cold, damp, blustery weather in the summer months – we never quite know where we stand with our weather forecasts.

From making sure to water our plants in the early morning when the hot days arrive, to covering over our plants during the harsh winter months; we always find ways to protect our gardens.

But, one thing we often forget to look after is our garden sheds.

Although most premium, high-quality sheds are made from durable materials that can withstand harsh weather conditions, we may not consider the strength of our sheds during a storm until it’s too late.

These quality sheds don’t come cheap. So, it’s important to ensure you protect them as best you can, to prevent any costly disasters.

The most important way to ensure your shed stays secure during a storm is to make sure your garden is up to the task of protecting your outbuilding.

It’s not just your shed that has to hold up against the storm – your garden should act as a shield, taking the majority of the impact of high winds and blustery showers.

So, how do you ensure your garden is storm-proof? We’ve shared our top tips, so you have the best chance of keeping your shed intact during a storm.

How to storm-proof your garden

Protecting your garden shed is vital. From protecting your expensive bicycles or heavy outdoor machinery, a good garden shed is an effective way of adding extra storage space to your home.

So, it’s vital we protect it, particularly during harsh weather conditions. And to start, it’s important to ensure the rest of your garden is taking the majority of the impact of any extreme winds or wintery weather.

The top things to consider improving in your garden to protect your shed against a storm are your:

fence panels

surrounding trees and bushes

unsecured items (i.e. hanging baskets)

the quality of your shed and its windows

Fence panels

By investing in high quality, durable fence panels, you’re already creating a more effective barrier to storms to protect your shed.

If you have an older, damaged fence, or it appears to be sagging or curving, then it will be much easier for strong gusts of wind to reach and impact your garden shed.

By investing in a premium garden fence, you’re providing a great level of defence and should be a key area to focus on if you’re looking to storm-proof your garden shed.

Surrounding trees and bushes

Similarly to fencing and fence panels, trees and bushes in your garden can be another great barrier against stormy weather.

If you do have trees and bushes in your garden, it’s also important to maintain and trim them every few weeks. This is because, during strong winds and storms, weak branches are most at risk of breaking and potentially damaging your garden shed below it.

Particularly if you have a garden shed with a window, a rogue branch could very easily break a thin piece of glass, and this will be an additional cost to replace.