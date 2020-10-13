We’re always looking for a way to improve our sex life. We analyze our turn-ons and spend hours talking with our partner about how to make things better. In all that scrutiny, we forget about what sex is really about. Which is letting go.

The sexual intimacy and emotions you feel when making love are all you need to ensure things take the right turn. You just need to embrace them entirely. And to do that, you can’t be afraid to get loud and wild in bed.

Many people hesitate when it comes to making noise during sex. Yet, it’s the simplest way to increase your and partner’s sensations. How? The answer is relatively straightforward. If you moan from pleasure, the other person will immediately know that they’re doing everything right and respond.

Suppose you’ve always been a shy lover and want to get a little wild but don’t know how to keep reading. In the quick guide below, we’re going to discuss how you can make your love-making louder, and therefore, more exciting.

Find Your Voice

Many women are afraid of getting loud in bed for one simple reason. They’re scared of the sound they’re going to make once the partner hits the g-spot. If that’s the case with you, don’t worry. There are a few easy ways to help you find your sex voice.

First of all, try to give it a go when masturbating. It’s probably one of the best ways to hear your sex sounds without worrying about your partner’s reaction. It will also show you how great it feels to get wild. Fun personal toys might come in handy, but your fingers might do just fine. Of course, if you want to try out some amazing accessories, there are tons of choices whether you’re looking for natural feeling skin-like dildos made out of jelly or rubber, or best glass sex toys – the internet is full of anything you might need for experimentation.

The second way is doing some research. Visit different forums, talk to your friends, and watch porn. Doing that will show you that getting loud can increase your pleasure, and how you may sound during sex.

Keep in mind, though, that if you should never fake your moaning. Doing that will not help you or your partner. Only by keeping them authentic, you’ll be able to increase the intensity and pleasure.

Try Different Positions

Once you find your voice, it’s time to see which sex positions make you feel like screaming out your pleasure. In order to determine that, there’s no other way than trying them out. (Un)fortunately, there are plenty of options to choose from. To help you a little bit, below a few examples.

Missionary

Let’s start with an absolute classic. Missionary is probably the most famous and popular position among couples, and since it doesn’t require any stretching, it’s easy to see why. But it’s not all about simplicity. Missionary is also one of the most intimate sex positions.

That’s why it’s the perfect choice to get a little wild. Doing sex this way gives your partner total control and steering them with your voice will be a turn on, both for you and them. What’s more, since you’re at the bottom, gravity is your ally. Why? Because the depth of penetration is maximal.

Doggy Style

It may take a while to master this sex position, but you can be sure that there will be some noise as soon as you achieve that. Keep in mind that your partner will have total control while taking you from behind, and letting him use that may take your sex to another level.

What’s more, if you’re afraid of how your face would look like when screaming, it’s the perfect position to hide your expression. That’s why trying it first is a good idea to break the first ice.

Cowgirl

Riding your partner is the time for you to feel what it’s like to be in total control. It’s also one of the wildest sex positions you can try out in bed. Cowgirl or reverse cowgirl will allow you to adjust the pace and rhythm, giving you the chance to do things just the way you like them.

That’s what makes it a fantastic opportunity to let yourself go and feel the intensity. If you combine it with a sense of domination, you’ll get a mix that will make you scream with pleasure.

Experiment

If you want to make your sex even more intense, you shouldn’t be afraid to experiment. The first step is trying different sex positions, but it shouldn’t end there. Implement sex toys, consider trying anal, and don’t hesitate to make things a little kinky.

Sometimes, the fantastic idea is to leave your comfort zone. Adding the sense of risk and adventure to your sex life can make it more pleasurable, and therefore, much noisier.

Bottom Line

As you can see, you shouldn’t be afraid to get wild during sex. After all, that’s what it’s all about. Let yourself go, and make your partner hear you enjoy what they’re doing. It’s one of the simplest, and yet best sex tips anyone can give you.

And sure, in the beginning, you might be nervous about how your voice sounds. To ensure you feel comfortable, try masturbating. It will help you determine if you sound the way you want. If the answer is no, don’t be afraid to seek advice somewhere else.

And don’t worry about your neighbors. A little noise never killed anybody.