Anxiety affects everyone from time to time, especially if you’re dealing with more stress than usual.

Sometimes it sticks around and pops up at the most random time, or shall we say, the most inconvenient time. The thing about anxiety is the more you encounter it, the more you understand how to deal with it.

It’s no fun, but you will gain a certain level of understanding with each encounter.

Everyone has their way of dealing with anxiety, but if you lack go-to techniques, keep reading so you can overcome anxiety and get on with more important things.

1. Take Advantage of CBD

CBD has gained tons of mainstream attention recently. It’s all-natural, non-psychoactive, and produces calming effects that are especially helpful during any anxiety or panic attack.

There are plenty of CBD products to choose from these days, so it’s ultimately about the method of consumption you’re most comfortable with.

But if fast relief matters more than anything else, you want to try a CBD vape pen since they offer the highest bioavailability rate. This term refers to how quickly cannabinoids (CBD) absorb into your bloodstream.

When you use a CBD vape pen, the CBD goes directly into the bloodstream via the lungs—providing relief in a matter of minutes. Not only this, but it’s also a great option because you’re not getting large quantities with each puff, so you’re still able to function normally.

If vape pens aren’t your thing, you can try CBD gummies. They take a tad bit longer to take effect, but they start with lower concentrations, so they’re great for those getting acquainted with CBD.

Gummies are also pre-measured, so they take the guesswork out of your daily serving, and you can add another and know how much you’re taking.

Plenty of people find success with incorporating CBD into their daily routine to eliminate anxiety and or panic attacks.

2 . Practice Meditation

Most people who deal with anxiety report they feel tense and wound up before anxiety kicks in. Mediation works to calm the mind and body by merely sitting and doing nothing for a few minutes every day.

When you pair doing “nothing” with deep breathing and positive thoughts, you’ll notice decreased stress, anxiety, better mood, and improved sleep.

Don’t be discouraged if you feel like you’re not “doing it right.” Many people feel like this when they begin meditation. In fact, most people report feeling heightened effects after 5 minutes of meditation—at a minimum.

Make the process your own with the primary goal of calming and clearing the mind. If your mind wanders, bring it back to “nothing.”

The average person has 60,000 thoughts jumping around the brain all day long. This is why it’s helpful to sit and focus on nothing at all, if only for a few minutes a day. If you find it hard to turn your brain off, you can bring CBD in for this as well.

3. Keep Sour Candies Around

When you have recurring anxiety attacks, you look for anything that’ll bring you back to your normal state of being. Surprisingly, sour candies are capable of this since they work to shock the sense and divert your attention away from anxiety.

The mind is more powerful than most people realize, so when you’re knee-deep in anxiety, you put more focus on those feelings, causing them to snowball and intensify.

Once you begin to understand your body’s relationship to anxiety, you’ll know what types of things to keep close by for relief.

4. Know Your Triggers

Part of understanding your body’s response to anxiety is understanding what triggers you. The most common triggers are work stress, financial stress, relationship situations, or any other pressing matter causing you to worry excessively.

However, we should note that some people may develop a generalized anxiety disorder and have these feelings when nothing seems to be wrong.

If you feel this is the case, it’s helpful to visit your doctor for an assessment, but natural remedies seem to work best since prescription medications are heavy and make you quite groggy.

5. Focus on the Things You Can Control

How often do you find yourself fixated on something that might happen? Or, you’re desperately trying to control a situation to generate a specific outcome?

We’ve all been there before, but it’s not healthy to fixate on things you cannot control. You’ll find yourself dealing with repetitive thoughts, almost obsessing over a situation you ultimately hold no control over—it’s exhausting.

Focus on what you can control and let go of all the rest.

Parting Thoughts

Understanding anxiety is important because it can be scary when you don’t know what’s happening to your body.

With symptoms like increased heart rate, trembling, and increased perspiration, it’s normal to think you need a trip to the doctor, but it’s most likely not the case. All you have to do is breathe and calm yourself down.

Don’t let anxiety control your life. You can overcome these challenging emotions when you fight back with these simple yet effective tips.