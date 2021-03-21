Excited about moving into your new home? Before you get too excited, first things first, evacuate your old home and make sure that all valuables are moved to your new house. This may sound a bit tedious and tiring, hence hiring movers in Round Rock is recommended.

A moving company can help families to move into their new home in a faster and easier manner. These moving companies take charge of the strenuous legwork of packing, loading and unloading heavy and huge items. But despite all the benefits a family can get from hiring their service, there are still some people who decide on not hiring their service and just do the hard stuffs on their own. They think that hiring them is a complete waste of money.

The moving company’s service does not come free of charge, but considering the help they could give, it is more than enough to compensate the money you will pay for their service. And besides, there are many good ways for someone to maximize their service, and get more than what they have paid for. To help you understand more about maximizing their service, read this article.

Ways To Maximize The Service You Can Get From A Moving Company

Moving on, here are some of the things you can actually do to get more than what you have paid to a moving company.

Let them do the heavy lifting

As much as you want to be a good person, leaving the heavy lifting to the moving company’s professionals is a good idea. You hire them to give your life convenience and not the other way. They have special tools and mechanisms to make sure that all heavy equipment are lifted easier and faster. And besides, their employees are trained on carrying heavy items so best to leave it to them.

There is nothing wrong if you want to carry a few, small and light items but if the items are heavy already, leave it.

Ask for more discounts/freebies

Yes, asking for discounts and freebies are good ways to get the most out from what you have paid for. You can ask for simple freebies like boxes, bubble wrap and the like. Of course, you must not expect that the company will give in to your request, but needless to say, asking is still recommended. You never know, they can give you a lot more than what you have asked for.

Do not hesitate to ask for it, if you want to get the most out from what you have paid for and enjoy huge savings from moving services.

Seek for payments when your item is broken

You have insurance, so when something goes wrong with any of your item, make sure to claim it. If a valuable item you are expecting to be transited safely did not happen, immediately talk to the person in charge and request for an insurance claim.

Most of the time, insurance is included on their package or if not, comes with a minimal charge. You have to make sure that you immediately seek assistance in the event that one of your items is broken. You paid for the insurance hence it is only right if you claim it when necessary.

Let them collect rubbish

Apart from transiting your items safely from point A to point B, you can also ask if they could collect your rubbish. Sure, if the rubbish disposal is something you delegate with them, you are giving your time and budget more space to improve your new house.