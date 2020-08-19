Golf is often seen as a low-impact sport. After all, you take turns hitting a ball with your own golf club. There’s no need to hustle to steal it away from your enemy or stop them from scoring. However, injuries are quite prevalent in this sport. A study published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine found that about 17.6% of its amateur golfer respondents sustained at least one injury during that year. A quarter of them affected the lower back.

A paper published in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons also found that almost half of golfing injuries happen during the actual swing, specifically when the club makes contact with the ball. Whether you’re new to golf or a veteran on the grassy fields, you should always take your health seriously. After all, it’s what gives you the capability to play multiple sets.; Here are routines you can do to minimize injuries during golf games.

Never Forget Your Warm-Up Routine

Some players want to get into the game and start swinging. After all, golf games last quite a long time, and there’s only so much time during the day. However, this may lead to higher chances of injuries, as the muscles don’t get stretched as correctly as they should. Quick warm-up routines should contain the following:

Jogging – Take a quick jog or brisk walk for about 15 minutes to get your heart, lungs, and leg muscles going.

– Take a quick jog or brisk walk for about 15 minutes to get your heart, lungs, and leg muscles going. Wrist Extension Exercises – Stretch one arm in front of you with your palm facing down. Push the extended hand further down until you feel the tension. Keep this going for about ten seconds for each arm.

– Work Your Trunk – Trunk rotations are a great way to stretch your back, neck, and arms. Hook your arms lengthwise across your club, put your feet about shoulder-width apart. Rotate your chest to the right until you feel a stretch. Hold for about 20 seconds and switch to the left. Again, hold it for another 20 seconds.

– Lunges–Keep your legs in top condition by making lunges. That involves stepping one foot forward at a 90-degree angle while keeping the back leg straight. Switch to the next leg after about two seconds. Do about tento 12 repetitions of this.

Don’t Play While Recovering from Injuries

If you recently had an accident on the field, you should be getting medical care and speaking with your spinal cord injury lawyer. Even if you do feel alright, you shouldn’t get back on the grass without an official recommendation from your doctor. You’ll end up worse than you before.

Ramp up Your Game

Sure, you’re excited to get into the game, you’ll only risk injuring yourself if you start swinging hard with a heavy club. Start slow, and do some warm-up swings with a lighter club. Gradually scale yourself up to full swinging with your heavier equipment.

While golf may not be a contact sport, it can still do some major damage to your back and neck. If you want to keep your health in check while playing, you need to do proper warm-up exercises and avoid straining yourself before you even start playing. With these techniques, you’ll be able to play the game you love for a lifetime.