As the Covid 19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, you may find yourself entangled in multiple health challenges that may hurt your physical, mental, and relationship wellbeing. During this time, you need a robust support system that can help you cope with multiple health challenges. One way of coping with various difficulties during this time is by arming yourself with information. As they say, information is power, and when you possess it, you can overcome the pandemic’s various health challenges. This guide offers you multiple tips and tricks for maintaining good psychological, physical, and relationship health during the Covid 19 pandemic. Please, keep reading to enlighten yourself.

How to keep your mental well being during Covid 19

The pandemic may have a big impact on your psychological well being. So it’s critical to adopt tactics that can support the mental aspect of your health. Some of the techniques that you can use to guard your emotional wellbeing include:

Appreciation of your feelings : multiple feelings may engulf you during this time. A critical step is to acknowledge the emotions as they come and process them in the right manner. You can use various tactics to process these feelings, such as journaling, sex toys , talking to others, or channeling them into creative arts. Mindfulness meditative exercises can also assist you in overcoming the bad feelings of the coronavirus. The above strategies assist you in processing thoughts as they come without overcoming you.

: multiple feelings may engulf you during this time. A critical step is to acknowledge the emotions as they come and process them in the right manner. You can use various tactics to process these feelings, such as journaling, , talking to others, or channeling them into creative arts. Mindfulness meditative exercises can also assist you in overcoming the bad feelings of the coronavirus. The above strategies assist you in processing thoughts as they come without overcoming you. Keep your daily routine : During this time, it’s critical to maintain your healthy routine. For instance, you should get back to your fundamentals, such as consuming healthy diets, engaging in physical activities, and getting enough slumber. Even when you’re working from home, you can still create a healthy routine that can help you stay vibrant during this time. You can also alter your routine slightly to acknowledge new activities, like listening to a podcast, trying new hobbies like playing a musical instrument and gardening.

: During this time, it’s critical to maintain your healthy routine. For instance, you should get back to your fundamentals, such as consuming healthy diets, engaging in physical activities, and getting enough slumber. Even when you’re working from home, you can still create a healthy routine that can help you stay vibrant during this time. You can also alter your routine slightly to acknowledge new activities, like listening to a podcast, trying new hobbies like playing a musical instrument and gardening. Get information from credible sources: During the pandemic, there is an explosion of all manner of information from multiple sources. However, most of these sources may not be authentic, hence feeding you with chunks of inaccurate information that may harm your psychological wellbeing. It’s, therefore, essential to ensure that the information you get is from credible sources.

How to keep your physical health during Covid 19

Being physically active can help you to get rid of various conditions during the covid 19 pandemics. A sedentary lifestyle may give way to chronic conditions such as arthritis and diabetes. There are multiple tactics you can use to remain physically active, even when gyms are closed down. For example, you can walk around your home, stand up after sitting for 30 minutes, and sing and dance with children.

Maintain a healthy relationship

One of the best ways of reducing stress and anxiety during the pandemic is to have a vibrant relationship with your family, friends, and colleagues. Advancement in technology has made it possible for people to keep in touch even when they geographically far apart. You can now use multiple video conferencing apps to link with your partner.

Final thoughts

The covid 19 pandemics have a toll on your physical and mental health. However, there are multiple tactics that you can use to keep your wellbeing. Some of them are highlighted and explained above.