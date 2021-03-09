How visible is your brand’s digital profile on the web? No business, small or big, can afford to ignore implementing a sound and workable digital marketing strategy in 2021. It is truer for SMEs, who can realize benefits by leveraging the digital platforms to compete on the same level with big brands. It is no longer enough to make the occasional Facebook posts and hope for the best.

A sound digital marketing strategy must take a holistic approach. For an SME, it is better to execute this strategy with the help of professionals like a link building agency. They have more technical resources to pull it off. What should be in your digital strategy in 2021?

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Google is more often than not the first stop where your customers search for products or services they need. You need to keep your SEO efforts updated. Google’s algorithms are not exactly known, but there are some ranking metrics you should pay attention to:

Mobile Responsiveness

Your website should be mobile responsive. Google is enforcing mobile responsiveness because mobile internet traffic is leading today. Google will reward your site if mobile users have good user experience with it.

Content Optimization

Video is the most popular type of content today. Google needs to see that you are offering video that is informative and relevant. A good mix of video, text and infographics. You need to update your keyword research. Revamping popular old content with updated keywords and newer facts will boost your content views.

Pay Per Click Advertising

Paid Per Click advertising is like a rocket booster. You can spend money to reach your target audience fast and gain a foothold. You can then deploy organic SEO tactics. Use PPC prudently to see quicker results.

Inbound Links

Work hard to have links from high-ranking sites landing on your website. Google will raise the stature of your website and rank it higher. You can work with a link building agency to build links that promote your website.

Monitor Website Analytics

Evaluating your website analytics will help you make informed decisions when planning a digital strategy. Google analytics is an excellent platform to inform you of how your audience is interacting with your website.

Revamp Your Social Media Strategy

Your social media strategy is a vital component of the overall digital marketing strategy. Different social media channels work differently for different segmentations of your target audience. Facebook will work well for people in the 30s and 40s, while Tiktok works well for under 25s. You should also plan content depending on the interests of your target audience.

Use social media analytics tools to evaluate how your audience is interacting with your content and change accordingly. While you should target different audiences with different content, you need to maintain coherent social media messaging.

Deploy Online Reputation Management

Building a reputation online is an important part of a workable digital strategy. Do not ignore local search tactics. List your business on local directories like Google My Business, Yahoo Local, Bing Places, Yelp and TripAdvisor.

Local reviews can also work well to boost your reputation in the local digital space. Facebook reviews will build trust in your brand because people trust people they know. You should trawl social media networks to see what is being said about your brand.

Conversations on social media help collect feedback from the public about your brand image. You can use social media monitoring tools to identify social mentions and respond promptly to comments, complaints and compliments. All these efforts will go towards keeping a positive online reputation.

Implementing a functional digital marketing strategy is not an option but a mandatory task for SMEs in 2021. Use these tips to establish a vibrant online profile that boosts your brand’s familiarity, reputation, and loyalty.