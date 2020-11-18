You have a nice looking and fluffy dog at home who loves you with all its heart and expresses it fully. A dog who keeps you happy and gives you comfort when you need it the most and have no one around. A dog that can perhaps even give you emotional support sometimes…

So, when your dog is doing so much for you and practically serves as human support, does he/she not deserve something in return as well? And we are not talking about being fed whenever hungry. No, it has to be something more than this, something that goes beyond fulfilling basic necessities.

A dog, just like us humans, needs time to unwind and have fun. Time in which he can completely enjoy and play around with having to worry or take care of you. Taking your dog out for walks along the road or driving them to nearby parks gives them this freedom to burn energy and be happy. This is where the role of dog walking coats or jackets come in.

If you are living in England, you must have a pretty solid idea of how rainy the days can get at the end of the year. Almost every part of the country gets heavy rain spells every few days. In such a situation, it can get difficult to take your dog outside for a walk. You can save your dog with an umbrella, but you yourself won’t have much luck if it starts getting chillier.

You cannot keep yourself warm as your four-legged companions can, so this is where the dog walking jackets come to the rescue. They provide you warmth and comfort so that you can easily take your dogs out on the walk without having to worry about getting cold or wet.

But, choosing the right type of jacket matters a lot as well. Since England’s weather is unpredictable, you never know when you will be feeling warm just after spending five minutes out in the open. So choosing the right type of jacket, that can serve you at least in multiple kinds of weather if not all, is highly essential.

In this article, we will cover all the aspects that are important to look to purchase the Best dog walking coats. But, before we go further on, we would suggest that you go to Jug Dog, to check out some really amazing collections of these coats.

Size Of The Coat

Coats and jackets come in all sizes, from large to small. Many people stack multiple layers inside to keep themselves warm if the weather gets extremely cold or chillier than normal. So there has to be plenty of space inside the coat for that purpose. This is why opting for a large-sized coat is usually a good idea if you want to keep yourself warm and do not want to add any layers on the top of the coat.

On the other hand, if the weather is mild or a bit towards the warmer side, you should go for the small or medium size, however suits you. That way, you can have your wanted fitting, if you are looking for style as well.

The Lining Material

The one thing you want in your coat to look the absolute best is the outer material of the coat. It has to look stylish as well as be of good quality. But, what people mostly ignore when it comes to choosing the right dog-walking coat is the inner lining material.

While you don’t have to look at how the lining looks, you must make sure what type of lining has been used. There are different linings that serve different purposes. If you want your coat to survive the rainy days and come out a warrior, then you must look for the moisture-wicking lining.

If you want your coat to protect you from the chilly winds of England, then you should go for fleece. But if you want a coat for warm or mild weather, then a breathable coat is a good option.

The Design

Technicalities besides, you have to look for the right type of design as well. While this very thing highly depends on your personal choices, but sometimes the situations demand specificity.

For example, if you live in an area where rain causes muddy patches, you might want to go for long coats to keep yourself covered to your toes. But, if you find it difficult to walk in log coats and want more freedom and comfort while walking then smaller coats are your best bet.

Likewise, if you prefer to cover your head when the winds are blowing then a hooded coat or jacket should be your preferred option. So it all depends on the external environment as well as your own preference.

Durability

This feature is also important to look at because you are spending a good amount on it, which means you would obviously want it to last a significant amount of time rather than getting worn out just after wearing it for a few seasons.

For a coat to last up to several years, it has to be highly durable. And durability mostly depends on the value of the coat. It won’t always be true that a durable dog walking coat will require you to spend a big amount, but typically you have to keep a good budget if you want to buy a good quality coat.

Other Important Features

Apart from these big aspects, there are many other small things that also require your attention in a coat. These small features are the presence of pockets, number of those pockets, color, adjustable cuffs, and detachable hood.

Last but not the least, there are many coats you will find in the market that come small matching coats for your pet. So you can opt for it to add a bit of entertainment and fun to your daily dog walks.

The Bottom line

Choosing a coat for your daily dog walking sessions is not something that is difficult, but if you do not pay attention to the aforementioned features, you can make your daily fun walks miserable with the wrong coat. So be careful of that.