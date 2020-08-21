Fish and shrimp are undoubtedly pretty creatures. But they need to be kept healthy if you want to see them in their glory in your aquarium. To do this you would do well to read about the best aquarium plants here.

Aquariums are available in all sizes and can cost you anything from very little to a whole lot more. What you don’t want to find is that all you have at the end of the day is a fancy bowl of rank water in which your fish struggle to survive.

This is why finding the best plants for your aquarium is so important. The kind of aquatic plants you need are the ones that are capable of replicating the natural habitats of your fish and adding to a healthy ecosystem.

In return for your effort, your aquarium stays healthy and bustles with activity.

Planning the aquarium

Planning what an aquarium should look like is fun. You may want to make your aquarium setup look like a natural aquatic habitat. These are called ‘Biotope’ aquariums. What they do is replicate a natural piece of water, like the Amazon Basin, and then they incorporate plants and the style of fish that would be found in those habitats. You could of course simply desire to mix and match plants and fish in your own style.

The best way to plan is to think of the tank as a series of separate parts across the bottom of the tank. You could divide the space into a background area, plus a mid-ground area, and a separate foreground. You can also use the surface and add some floating plants.

Keep in mind what the fish may need. For example, they like places to hide as well as open areas where they can swim. To decide what types of plants go in each area, do the research. Read about the plants you are considering. This will help determine the heights and widths and give you an idea of the spread as each plant grows and propagates.

Selecting the plants

Think about plant characteristics. How large can a plant reach and what are the water requirements, like temperature, water hardness, pH, light. You wouldn’t want to buy large plants for a small aquarium. Likewise, small plants would look silly in a large aquarium.

Try to choose plants that have the same or similar water requirements. This will help them all thrive equally. Keep in mind you may not want to cluster your fast-growing plants with slow-growing ones because the faster growers will eat up the nutrients and the slower growers won’t have enough to survive.

Another aspect to consider is what fish are compatible with what plants. The water requirements need to be similar for both fish and flora.

To create attractive aquarium designs, choose plants with different colors and structures. Include some aquarium plants that have varying colors. Interest is also enhanced by having a variety of broad-leafed and skinny leafed plants, along with various tall and wide plants.