Optimising your commercial office space is the best way to improve performance, employee satisfaction, and ultimately, productivity. As such, designing a functional and comfortable office environment is the first step towards success.

In this article, we’ll discuss some key ways to set up your commercial office space well, helping you take your business to the next level.

Focus on flexibility

This tip is especially useful if your office is small or you feel the space is underutilised. Flexibility is key—when your environment can adapt to unexpected changes, you’ll get through them with minimal hiccups.

Nothing in your office space should be permanent. As we’ve seen over the past year, circumstances can change at the drop of the hat. Being prepared for changes such as remote work arrangements will minimise stress for yourself and your employees.

To begin, think about how your employees currently use the space and the activities they work through each day. Talk with them—in groups and individually—about any problems with the current office layout.

For example, some employees might benefit from a dedicated solo work zone designed for optimum focus, while others may prefer collaborative projects. Create spaces for both types of work—but make sure they’re adaptable if employee preferences change.

Implement smart technologies

Smart technology and software can help you make informed changes to your office environment. By collecting smart building data, you can find out more about how your workers use your office space—such as how many employees work on certain floors, or how often they use particular rooms.

Using this technology, you might notice workers use some rooms more often than others. This data could help you decide whether to upsize or downsize your office space, or consider if certain rooms or areas need an upgrade.

Keep distractions at bay

Distractions—such as excess noise or unsightly clutter—can keep employees from doing their best work. Eliminate these distractions as much as possible to boost productivity and performance in the workplace.

One fantastic way to reduce noise transfer is to install acoustic insulation within your office space. This specialised type of insulation will absorb sound as it travels between rooms, improving sound quality and reducing the impact of distracting outside noises.

For example, with acoustic insulation installed, employees in a meeting won’t be distracted by ambient construction sounds coming from across the street. At the same time, employees working on the office floor won’t tune into private discussions from the meeting room.

Consider your employees’ individual needs

It’s tempting to look at your employees as a collaborative group, especially if you have a large workforce. However, this isn’t the optimal way to look at things. Individual employees will have distinctly different preferences for comfort and convenience in the office.

One way to give employees control over their environment is to provide adaptable furniture and allow them to design their own desk space or working environment. Give options, such as standing or sitting desks.

Conclusion

By following the suggestions in this article, you can make your office environment a better place for yourself, your employees, and customers alike. Focus on comfort and functionality to achieve optimum performance and guarantee success.