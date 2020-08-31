Everyone who comes out of their house to go on their job, don’t do it because they are over free or they like to face this cruel world outside. It is so because they have to earn something in order to carry out the major duties of their lives and make both ends meet. So, subjecting someone who works in your office to earn some bucks for his/her family to unwanted criticism, bullying or harassment either it is sexual, disability or due to the age factor is no less than a brutal act and the one committing it is a complete savage who lacks all forms of humanity. So, if you have faced it or know someone facing it, you report it immediately to the law enforcing agencies because now it is a crime to harass anyone at their workplace. So, you should play your part in eradicating it from the society by reporting it to any employment lawyer who will further guide you the next procedure and will take that savage harasser behind the bars.

Difficulties in reporting any harassment case in the past

In the past years, it was really a tough job to first get some courage in order to report such an incident, then freeing your mind of the chains of the community standards and then it was no less than a real adventure of going to the courts and to the law offices. Then comes the most difficult phase of this adventure in which you have to narrate whole of the incident or the scenario in the lawyer’s office in front of all his junior lawyers or other clients, which hurts your privacy as well as your grace. So, you would hide some facts from your employment lawyer which would ultimately weaken your case and affect you in the end. So, these were some basic hurdles that any person especially had to face whenever she made up her mind to speak on all the blackmailing and mental torture she has been subjected in her office for years. And in the end, she would give up on this idea and decide to end up her life.

Use of modern technology in eliminating harassment from the society

In this world of latest technologies, a lot of aspects of life have been improved by the help of the latest technological techniques. Same is the case in this aspect. Virtual technology has given more awareness to the working women about how law protects her from all kinds of harassment even when she is in her office. Now, she also doesn’t have to risk her privacy by going and explaining everything to the lawyer in his public office. Nowadays, several websites provide you with the free online consultation with your employment lawyer within the safe boundaries of your house. You can explain everything to your lawyer easily with your grace intact and he will guide you the best method of avoiding yourself from this harassment.