As unfortunate as it is, the truth is, we’re all going to experience heartache in our lives, and sometimes the worst kind will be because of a breakup. It’s hard enough to find someone that you can connect with and share experiences with, but having to come to terms with losing them is a whole new level of stress and sorrow. You might not be aware of this, but your mental health takes quite a hit when something like this happens, and there’s really no way to do better for yourself than to commit to becoming better. This is something you must do so you can move on. If you’re not sure where to start or what to do, then we’re going to give you some advice on how you can take care of your mental health.

Self Care Always Matters

Obviously, this is easier said than done. Right after the breakup, you don’t want to do anything, see anyone or know about anything at all. You just want to curl up and hope that this feeling just goes away. Self-care doesn’t have to be extreme or feel like a burden when all you want to do is not deal with life. It can start off small by making sure that you make it a point to wake up at a particular time every day and just go for a jog.

You’ll find that any form of exercise actually brings your mind and your body a whole world of difference. This is because when you exercise, your body releases the hormones that pick you up and keep you energized and positive enough to be functional, and this is what you need when your emotions are all over the place. Treat yourself to a fancy meal, and make sure that your day is filled with healthy food. Now there are tons of healthy and fun options available when it comes to snacks and meals. You can even get them delivered to your doorstep if you don’t feel like cooking.

Ask For Help

Whether it’s because you don’t want to feel like a burden or because you’re too hurt or ashamed to talk about it, we often find a reason to not as for help or even bring up the topic, to begin with. This is not going to help you in any way. Talk to your friends about it and see what their perspective is. You’ll be amazed to find how supportive friends and family can be at times like these and how they provide you with the kindness you need that you cannot give yourself.

You should also consider getting professional help if you feel that you’re in a really dark place after the breakup. Go to a therapist or look up reviews and articles online that can open your eyes to new possibilities. You’ll find the options at Rebel Love gives you such an opening to different points of view on breakups and so much advice. When you find that there are people you can relate to, it will help you not feel so abandoned and isolated and make a difference as you work your way through this. You don’t have to and shouldn’t do this alone.

Build Yourself

The best thing you can do after a breakup is committing to building on yourself so that you never forget your self-worth. A breakup will always make up doubt that, and we end up questioning who we are. Before you find yourself drowning in this, immediately start listing all the things that you’ve always wanted to do and learn, and start doing online courses or go for classes to remind yourself that life does go on. It can certainly be better than what you initially believed. When you explore new possibilities, it makes it easier for you to move on.

Breakups will never be easy, no matter what the circumstances or reasons are. Your mind doesn’t turn to logic when it is overwhelmed with emotion, and this is why it’s so easy to fall into depression and find your mental health dwindling after a break-up. If you just take a step up and follow the advice provided here, you’ll find that the smallest steps bring great results. It’s easy to dwell on the past, but you have to do it in a healthy way that won’t shatter your self-confidence and create havoc on your mental health. Try to learn from the past but leave it where it belongs and take baby steps to a better you and a new beginning.