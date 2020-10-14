Religion isn’t the first thing that comes to mind for kids when they want to have fun, but maybe the reason is that they aren’t sure what they want. Religion is an important factor in the normalcy of many people’s lives. It provides a lot of enjoyment, but helping teach kids can be a struggle, as it is with nearly anything that doesn’t involve play. Using religion to help teach kids seems like an impossible struggle, but the truth is far from it.

The Bible, in particular, is a useful tool to help kids learn incredibly valuable and life-changing skills, and it can be done in fun ways. These ways aren’t always noticeable, and many people think it’s impossible to do so, especially for kids, but there are many cool and fun ways to teach kids how important the Bible is. If you’re a parent, teacher, pastor, or anyone that needs some help teaching the Bible in an interesting way, then here are some helpful tips just for you.

Puppet shows

Puppet shows are a timeless classic that can be used in the household, the classroom, or for youth Bible meetings. Puppet shows provide a lot of value for teaching about the Bible and the many religious figures, from major, well-known figures such as Jesus Christ, to lesser-known but still important figures like Josiah. There’s so much knowledge in the Bible that can be learned from just the simple fun of having little puppet shows. These shows can convey a lot of information in condensed forms that are appealing to the visual nature of learning that kids are so familiar with. Not to mention, it’s very cost-effective for teachers, parents, and pastors on a budget, so it’s not an issue of money. Puppet shows also teach kids how to recite the information they learn, so they can memorize it well.

Bible board games

Kids are so used to playing mobile games or video games that a good change of pace could be a good thing for multiple reasons. The first is that board games help promote a more social aspect to games that help families work together, or competitively in a respectful manner, away from technology. Secondly, there are a lot of Bible-based board games that provide those benefits combined with the important lessons, verses, psalms, and figures that make up the good book. These games are fun for kids to engage in, and they get to learn a lot while they play. Many board games teach valuable lessons, but Bible board games are important for teaching your children about the countless valuable lessons synonymous with Christian faith.

Creative writing

It might seem hard to convince kids that English homework or writing is fun, aside from the few kids that truly aspire to be an author, but there are ways to shock them with fun Bible education in writing. Creative writing, in particular, helps remove the boring aspects of writing by allowing kids to choose their own stories, and it can answer questions that kids have by allowing them to imagine their own. These stories can be told in ways that allow for a good fundamental understanding of the Bible, like a journal from a character’s perspective, known as an inner monologue. Creative writing isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, which is evident from how much most kids dislike school. Give them the flexibility to create new stories with existing figures in the Bible or events that happened. Each week, you can have kids read their stories and have a book club with their unique stories.

Website building

Coding is quickly becoming, and likely already is, the most promising career for young minds. The ability to manipulate numbers in the computer world allows people to create incredible new things like apps and websites. Building websites is being added to the school curriculum in coding or computer science courses, but you can give your kid the heads up by teaching them earlier, and most importantly, adding some Bible knowledge in the mix, too. Building websites that are related to religious knowledge are a good mix of tech knowledge, and shows kids how they can merge different things. Creating a journal for a Bible figure can apply in this sense, too, as a kid can make a blog. Creating a website is incredibly simple, as many website builders offer templates and other forms of support to ease the user into it, which is perfect for kids.

Music and sing-alongs

Music is always an excellent choice for educating kids because music is known as the universal language. There are plenty of songs about the Bible and various things related to Christianity and faith. They are crucial for helping kids expand their horizons toward new learning methods. Sing-alongs, like puppet shows and other artistic interpretations of the Bible, are useful for memorization and other important factors for learning. Teaching kids through music is effective and fun. Providing music education is a good way to have kids stay interested in their material, and may even help them learn how good they are with instruments.

Trivia activity

Imagine Jeopardy, but for the Bible. This is a possible teaching mechanism to help with memorization and recitation of important Bible knowledge, and it allows kids to feel like they are competing in a fun but friendly manner. Cut-out cue cards, make-shift podiums, and even a projector or TV format can help you make it a big spectacle event. The round-robin tournament-style gives every contestant/team a chance to play against one another, and it’s a very cool way to hopefully get kids interested in all that the Bible has to offer.

Teaching anything to a kid can be hard, especially when it’s a subject that they don’t particularly find interesting. Unfortunately, the Bible happens to be one of those things. When you package education in a fun way, it provides entertainment, so that kids can hardly recognize they are learning, and this is where you can succeed.

