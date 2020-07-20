A lack of living space, minimal storage and limited bedrooms could make you want to put your home on the market. Rather than investing in a bigger property elsewhere, inject time and money into your current house to transform its look and feel.

If you love your house, but feel it no longer complements your needs or lifestyle, read these top tips on how to upsize without moving home.

Create the Kitchen of Your Dreams

If you dread the thought of stepping inside the kitchen to cook, clean and socialise, it might be time to create the kitchen of your dreams. Believe it or not, you don’t need to relocate to enjoy a spacious interior that will allow you to whip up a dish for your family or friends with ease.

For example, you could create a light, spacious kitchen by removing a room that connects it to the living room or dining room. The open plan design will allow extra light to flow into the room and you’ll have more space to play with when installing kitchen units, worktops and a luxurious island.

Use Your Garden

Many homeowners make the mistake of overlooking their garden when struggling for space within the home. If you’re lucky enough to own a large garden, maximise the square footage by investing in one of the high-quality log cabins for sale. There are various sized cabins to complement all garden sizes and they can serve many purposes.

For example, you could use the cabin as:

An extra living room

Home gym

Office space

Guest room

Games room

It can also add a touch of luxury into your outdoor space, which can make you fall a little more in love with your home.

Convert Your Loft

Do you have loft space filled with Christmas decorations, kids’ toys, or personal possessions that you haven’t looked at in years? Instead of wasting the space, consider converting it into extra bedrooms, a playroom, or a larger bedroom with an en-suite.

While it can be expensive, it will likely cost less than selling up and purchasing a larger home elsewhere. Plus, a loft conversion could add value to your property should you decide to sell in the future. However, shop around for quotes from architects and builders to receive the best layout, price and service for your needs and budget.

Add More Storage

Make your home look and feel bigger by investing in storage. For example, if you have many personal possessions that are taking up space, but you can’t bear to say goodbye to them, house them in a self-storage unit near you.

You also could invest in many clever storage solutions, such as:

Stair storage units

Fitted wardrobes

Trundle beds

Built-in bookcases

Look for clever ways to save space and add storage into your home, which could make it feel spacious, bright, and airy. It could prevent you from leaving a house you love and starting over in a more expensive property.