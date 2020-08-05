To write a good paper (in the sense of high perfection), you can use a good quality paper as a model. You can read more papers, identify the ones that should or should not be imitated, and apply them to your paper. But at first, it will be difficult to even determine what is good and what is bad. In such a case, it is a good idea to read a specialized book written by popular paper writers on thesis writing, and it is sufficient to gain such knowledge and then refine your own policy.

In the following, points to be noted will be described according to this order, but the actual writing order does not necessarily have to be in this order. Although it’s a matter of personal preference, in many cases, the methods and results are easy to write, so writing from here can give a boost to writing. On the other hand, the introduction is important and difficult to write, so it will take time to write.

1. Title

The superiority and inferiority of the title has a very important meaning in that many people will know the results. This is because many readers first bid the article by title alone and do not have the opportunity to read it if it is considered worthless. A good title is one that accurately reflects the content of the paper and includes the main keywords. If the keyword has high importance, it will be easy to hit in the article search system.

The typical titles include The effects of ~on~ and Characteristics of ~, but the content of the conclusion/assertion is unclear, although it is safe. The meaning does not change whether or not the expression A study on is used, so it is not preferable to use it in the title of submitted papers and the like (except for the dissertations that emphasize formalism). In recent years, plain texts and interrogative sentences are often used, with an emphasis on intelligibility and appeal to readers.

2. Summary

There are four items to be described: 1) background and purpose, 2) research content, 3) major results, 4) conclusions drawn from the results, and they should be written in a concise, clear and concrete manner. Numerical values ​​should be specified for important information (number of samples, average, standard deviation, etc.). In principle, we do not cite documents. Since many readers only read the abstract, care must be taken to convey the meaning by itself.

Introduction Write the background (social background and problem location of the research) and purpose in an easy-to-understand and concrete manner so that non-specialists can understand it. Also, list the existing research examples (review) and clarify the position of the research. The originality that influences the value of the paper is almost fixed at this point. That is, if the question set is novel and pointed, it can attract the reader completely. Materials and methods In the case of experimental science, describe experimental materials and methods. In the case of geography and field science, the research area corresponds to the material, and often an independent chapter is set up as the “Site description”. Results If it is difficult to develop the logic unless it is short-form or with an interpretation, it can be collectively described as “Results and discussion”. However, it is usually preferable to clearly separate the objectively recognized fact from the author’s interpretation/argument. Consideration It is the most essential part of the paper, and it is also where the true value is asked. The description should be coherent and focused, focusing on the verification of the hypothesis, without obscuring the issue with unnecessary descriptions. Conclusion After the introduction section, write the conclusion corresponding to the purpose in a simple and concrete manner.

Of course there are several other versions of the scientific paper format, but the points above are an illustration of how the academic world responds to every effort to write a scientific paper.