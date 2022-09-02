Former smokers will tell you that quitting the stick isn’t as easy as stopping for a day or two. By the time a person starts smoking in packs daily, the body has already adjusted to the changes that smoking has promoted. Withdrawing, whether abruptly or in stages, will entail another wave of changes, the effects of which are anything but pleasant.

Healthcare professionals prescribe withdrawing in stages to make the effects more manageable. Of course, it means burning through sticks for a bit longer and exposing yourself to unhealthy doses of nicotine. Many smokers trying to quit swap cigarettes for vaping devices and e-liquids, which contain less nicotine than organic tobacco.

What The Science Says

The advent of e-cigarettes has researchers looking into how these compare to regular cigarettes. They noticed that, as mentioned previously, e-cigarettes delivered far less nicotine than regular cigarettes. According to a whitepaper by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, e-cigs provide 54% less nicotine than regular ones.

As nicotine is highly addictive, it isn’t surprising for people to use e-cigs as substitutes—and the science of the latter’s role in withdrawal seems convincing. In a 2019 study of nearly 900 beneficiaries of the National Health Service’s (NHS) smoking cessation program, 18% of e-cig users said they stopped smoking within a year.

In comparison, those assigned to undergo nicotine replacement therapy only had an abstinence rate of 9%. This treatment involves using nicotine-based gums, patches, and inhalers to inhibit the physical effects of withdrawal.

E-cigs’ high quit rates also translate to more people quitting. A peer review of 61 studies that involved nearly 17,000 participants found that these devices may add 9 to 14 more people for every 100 quitters compared with nicotine replacement, behavioural therapy and no intervention.

A 2014 study by Belgian researchers cited that the craving for cigarettes began dropping within 4 hours of e-cig use. Within two months of the experiment, a third of the e-cig participants had already abstained from tobacco. Meanwhile, it took the cigarette group five months for a substantial number of them to quit.

Catches And Caveats

Based on these studies, there’s reason to be hopeful about the role of e-cigs in aiding smoking withdrawal. However, the same studies also cited particular downsides in the form of symptoms such as mouth and throat irritation, headache and nausea.

While the e-liquid contains less nicotine, it contains some chemicals. Researchers have detected between 60 and 70 chemical compounds in e-liquid—delivery solvents, carbonyl compounds, free radicals, and trace metals. Some of these are harmless at low levels, but some smokers may already be exposed to them.

A case in point is propylene glycol (PG), the most common ingredient in e-liquid. While there’s little evidence of its harmful effects, PG is also an ingredient in creating artificial smoke for stage plays. Stage actors and personnel are exposed to this smoke often, leading to wheezing and tight sensations in their chests. Using e-cigs may aggravate such symptoms.

Also, the NHS advises pregnant women and those in close contact with babies against using e-cigs for smoking withdrawal. Healthcare experts recommend pregnant women quit smoking at least four months before their gestational period, preferably with the aid of their doctor.

Quit The Stick Safely

If you choose to withdraw through an e-cig, it’s essential to be careful with the device. Here are a handful of safe withdrawal tips.

First, consider getting a starter kit from your local vape shop or online vape store. This kit has everything you’ll need to start vaping: the device, the e-liquid, an extra battery and a charger. There’s no need to go too deep into the rabbit hole of vaping. If you can’t decide, ask the shop experts for their input.

Second, regulate your e-liquid usage. Nicotine concentrations in e-liquids typically come in 0 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 12 mg (the average in tobacco ranges between 8 and 20 mg). Vape pros recommend getting an e-liquid with 3 mg of nicotine per ml (formatted as 3 mg/ml in the bottle) for withdrawal purposes.

Lastly, take advantage of cessation programs like the one from NHS to go with your vaping-based withdrawal approach. The NHS says having a professional manage every step of your withdrawal increases the success rate twofold.

Conclusion

Many former smokers swear by vaping as an effective means of quitting smoking, and current research seems to vouch for it. But if you aren’t careful, it may defeat the purpose of withdrawal. The combination of responsible vaping and professional support can ensure a smooth exit in almost no time.