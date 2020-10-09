We all know that the data centres are responsible for providing power, cooling, as well as data security. Nonetheless, the most important question is, how do the customers receive power and what best practices are followed in order to supply that power.

In this article explains how the busbar can be used as a way to distribute power for server racks.

Regardless of whether you use AC power or DC power, you will require a transportation system to ensure that the required electrical current reaches your equipment. There are two options for this purpose – the use of independent cables that pass from a distribution channel to a rack and other options is a busbar that runs from a distribution panel to a column of racks.

Here are some expected benefits of using Canalis busbar for your data centre.

Wide-Ranging Practical Uses

The present-day data centres cannot use cabled solutions for their power distribution. This is why the busbar offers a wide range of options that can be fully tweaked to suit the client’s needs as well as requirements.

As such, it is prudent to say that when you modify your equipment and require different power configurations for your rack, it is advisable to use a busbar instead. When you use cabling, the process of migrating and installing cables become more tedious. However, with a busbar, all you need to do is install a new tap box in the correct location, migrate the cables, and remove the old tap box.

Quick Deployment

A busbar system offers greater flexibility in terms of time to market. As a result, the clients no longer have to wait to install the requisite cables and plugs. You just need to plug the tap box on the busbar, and the system will be live in no time.

Cost-Effectiveness

From the looks of it, a cabling solution may appear more cost-friendly. However, when you calculate all the requirements from right now to the future, a busbar system offers greater value for your investment by turning out to be more cost-effective.

Cables require more manual labor and pre-installation of cable runners. However, when used in the right configuration, a busbar can prove to be more productive. It is possible to connect each cabinet to one tap off box or even reuse them.

Just order a new tap-off box and hire trained professionals’ to complete installation within 24 hours. The infrastructure of a busbar is designed in such a way that it requires less time and space for installation.

The tamper-proof enclosing keeps it safe from rodents and human error. This future proof equipment also gives you the flexibility to reuse the components at a later date. But most importantly, all the solutions can be tailor-made to fit your specific requirements. The benefits of Canalis busbar for your data centres facility are clearly much higher that are suitable to the current times as well as future developments.

Seek The Guidance Of A Licensed Electric Professional

Data centres facility managers should only consider using a busbar power distribution system after consulting with leading electrical providers and certified professionals to expertly ensure that you make informed decisions about products and safety procedures.

A lot of investment goes behind the construction, planning, and functioning of data centres, so you must seek experts’ guidance regarding critical electrical planning and installations. They can effectively handle such electrical procedures, offer you recommendations, and help with installations and training.