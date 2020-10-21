Running a restaurant is a tough job, the industry is easily one of the most difficult ones to be a part of, and with sixty percent of all restaurants around the world failing within the first year, it’s also one of the most difficult industries to be successful in.

However, as daunting as it might feel, there are some steps you can follow to in order to keep up with the times and modernize your restaurant and boost customer satisfaction – this will help give you the best chance possible to succeed in this highly competitive industry, and fortunately, you can find those steps below.

Decor Choices

When it comes to the decor of your restaurant, it’s important to go with the right choices rather than your own personal style. You can decorate your home any way you like, but in the restaurant, it has to be decorated to appeal to your customers, not to you. Avoid retro decorations like artificial plants, cluttered walls, and coloured lights, go for modern and clean-cut options, hire a professional to help if you’re stuck for ideas.

Menu Options

When was the last time you checked your menu? It’s possible that the dishes you make aren’t a customer’s favorite anymore – food such as prawn cocktails and chicken pies just aren’t what people want, and it’s important that you move with the times with your food options. Add trendy dishes, incorporate sauces and garnishes, you can even keep your old recipes, just make sure you modernize them and even rename them on the menu.

Restaurant Image

Your restaurant needs a brand just like with any other company. You don’t need to be making merchandise or selling custom wear but you should have a website and social media pages.

Your website and socials should be aesthetically pleasing and easy to navigate, people should also be able to find information about you, your restaurant, opening times, reservations, the menu and so on. You want people to be able to easily find data on your business, and it needs to be professional looking – you want to create a great image.

Diverse Payment Methods

Nowadays, there are so many ways to pay for goods in shops and restaurants; gone are the days when it was just cash, card, or check. Now, people can pay using apps like Venmo, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal to name a few. There are a host of payment options with more being created all the time, make sure your restaurant is set up to be able to accept all kinds of payment options, this will help attract more customers.

Loyalty Schemes

Loyal customers don’t just want to be rewarded, they deserve to be rewarded. Loyal customers will be one of the biggest keys to your success, without returning customers, you will struggle to make it beyond the dreaded first year. Have schemes running all year so customers can be rewarded with points, discounts, and free food. If a customer loves your restaurant and they get rewards for going, then you will also be their number one choice.

Conduct Surveys

The best way to find out how customers feel about your restaurant is by asking them. Set up a restaurant survey, it can be something anonymous on your website or even something they can privately fill in at their table. The easiest way to find out how to improve and what to change is to ask those you are trying to please – restaurant feedback is crucial.

Running a restaurant will be stressful at times, but by following our steps such as choosing the right decor, using Spokeo to check out the competition, and running loyalty schemes to keep your customers happy, you’ll be a lot closer to success.

