09/12/20

HR2day, a Darlington-based HR specialist which works with small to medium sized businesses, is providing advice about the end of year options for employee holidays to avoid issues arising in 2021.

As most holiday years end in December, it is essential for businesses to be aware of the laws surrounding leave especially after the disrupted work year. The government has published guidance stating that workers may be able to carry over untaken leave for the next two years if their work has been affected by furlough, however employers need to be aware of what impact this will have on their businesses.

Examples of when a worker’s leave can be carried over under the new coronavirus regulations are:

If the worker needs to provide cover for co-workers and has no other opportunity to take holiday

If there would be staff shortages caused by too many workers taking their leave before the end of the leave year

If the worker is classed as critical, such as healthcare or supermarket worker

However, if a worker is still able to take leave before end of year, the standard rules for carrying over leave still apply. If a worker gets 28 days’ leave, they can carry over a maximum of eight days, and if they receive more than 28 days leave, it is down to the employer’s discretion.

Nicky Jolley, managing director of HR2day, said: “After a difficult year for workers, it is important for companies to make sure that their workers leave is carried over correctly.

“Leave can be carried over for the next two years due to the government’s coronavirus regulations, but if leave can be taken before the end of the holiday year without risking understaffing it should be.

“SMEs particularly rely on limited numbers of staff, so must be cautious about when they allow holidays, however they must also be fair to employees who have had a difficult year. Taking holidays to recover during the year, particularly at the end of the year, is very important to support the mental health of staff members and to avoid burnout long term.

“The easiest thing in the world would be to suggest workers ‘sell’ their holidays back to employers, or that businesses bring in a ‘use it or lose it’ policy, however this is short sighted, and could lead to further problems with staff’s wellbeing long term.”