Family-run Hartford Holdings Ltd, the parent company of Trojan Baths, Mantaleda Bathrooms and Thomas Crapper & Co, has acquired Essex-based Traymate Products Ltd as part of its ongoing expansion.

Traymate Products, the UK’s leading specialist shower tray manufacturer, which was established by Steve Rance in 2010 and has 26 employees, will continue to operate from its factory in Essex. The deal, for an undisclosed sum, is part of Hartford Holdings strategic growth plan and perfectly complements its stable of brands. With mutual customers and suppliers, Hartford Holdings has ambitious plans to grow Traymate and it sees potential to launch a wider range of products.

Hartford Holdings shareholder and Trojan Baths MD, David Mosley, said: “We are thrilled to add a recognised, dedicated tray manufacturing brand to our business as we see real opportunities for growth across all of our markets right now.”

Terry Wilkins will remain as Managing Director of Traymate Products, while original founder Steve Rance will act as a consultant to help with the business transition.

Mosley added: “We are looking forward to working with the whole team in Essex, utilising both Terry and Steve’s extensive knowledge and experience in the industry to drive the brand and the business forward, at a rapid rate.”

While discussions are already underway to increase the current factory size and invest in additional plant equipment, the Hartford Holdings team has been quick to reassure current employees that all jobs remain secure.

Terry Wilkins, Managing Director of Traymate Products, said: “I am very impressed with the commitment Hartford Holdings has already shown by making professional changes to the business, and most importantly, the continuation of job security for the entire team.

“Both Steve and I are excited at this opportunity to be part of a wider team and we are looking forward to driving the business at an accelerated pace with Hartford Holdings.”

Traymate Products Ltd is the third acquisition for Hartford Holdings in recent years, having acquired sanitaryware manufacturer Thomas Crapper & Co in 2016, and Mantaleda Bathrooms, an easy access bath manufacturer, in 2020. As the parent company of Trojan Baths, the Hartford Group has seen a significant uplift in sales across all brands in recent months and will look to continue expanding its presence in the bathroom industry, particularly in specialist manufacturing facilities and brands that manufacture in the UK.

Throughout the purchase, the Hartford Holdings team were advised by Richard Dean and Emma Spragg of Yorkshire-based Ramsden Solicitors, who have extensive experience of both sales and acquisitions and work closely with Hartford Holdings to achieve the long term growth aspirations the business has set itself.