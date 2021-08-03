The Hull-based agency will handle the law firm’s digital strategy across SEO, PPC, Paid Social, and Display, whilst also providing support across both Creative and Web Development.

Founded in 1997, Hudgell Solicitors are one of the UK’s leading law firms and have been recognised in the leading 2021 Legal 500 guide with offices in Hull, Manchester and London.

Sarah Parsons, Digital Marketing Manager at Hudgell Solicitors, said:

“As a business operating in the highly competitive claimant litigation space, we appointed 43 Clicks North to push the boundaries of our performance marketing – their team structure allows us to implement strategies at pace in a rapidly changing landscape. We are also firmly committed to working alongside local businesses that offer specialist skills and expertise and we are fortunate to have such entities right on our doorstep.”

Here’s what Founder of 43 Clicks North, Mike Ellis, had to say:

“This win comes off the back of an exciting start to the year with; new hires, new partnerships, and a new office. We’re really excited to sign with one of the UK’s leading law firms and be a part of shaping their future digital strategy

We have set some ambitious targets but are confident we have the right team in place to achieve them and more.”