  • All New i10 repositions the model with high levels of design and specification
  • 3rd Generation of the multi award winning city car available from £12,495
  • Highest levels of safety equipment within the A segment

High Wycombe, 16th December 2019

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the All New i10, the latest generation of Hyundai’s multi award winning city car, which goes on sale on the 18th January.

Going into its 3rd Generation, All New i10 will offer a comprehensive upgrade over previous models, with a substantial make over in exterior and interior design, equipment and driving dynamics. A brand new car from the ground up, All New i10 will reposition the model within the A segment and will offer many USP’s against its competitors with a focus on technology, segment leading connectivity and safety features and a full 5 seat configuration when many in the segment only offer 4 seat models.

Exterior design has evolved from the previous generation, with All New i10’s dynamic and sleek design offering a contrast between its soft surfaces and sharp lines. Compared to its predecessor, the All-New i10 has enhanced proportions, with its visual stance improved by a lowered roof (20 mm), wider body (20 mm) and longer wheelbase (40mm). These enhancements can be complemented by newly-designed optional 16-inch alloy wheels, resulting in an energetic and agile look.

All New i10’s stylish interior design further demonstrates the repositioning of the model when compared to the previous generation, without losing any of the i10’s reputation for real world convenience and usability. The entry level S specification of the previous model is now no longer available; with customers now enjoying the increased specification of SE trim at the starting point of the All New i10 range.

The i10 SE 1.0 MPi 67PS 5 speed manual is available from £12,495 and offers a high level of standard equipment that includes DAB radio with 3.8” display, Bluetooth, air conditioning, electric windows, leather steering wheel and gear lever, electric mirror adjustment and cruise control. Standard safety equipment includes Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) with integrated Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) and eCall, which can automatically dial emergency services in the event of a serious accident, shortening response times and improving post-accident protection.

Customers looking for enhanced connectivity and style can choose the i10 SE Connect trim, starting at £13,495 for the i10 SE Connect 1.0 MPi 67PS 5 speed manual. Specification enhancements over the SE include 15” alloy wheels, an 8” touchscreen display audio, rear view camera, subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Bluetooth with voice activation and 2 rear speakers. The i10 SE Connect is also available with a 1.2 MPi 84PS four cylinder engine, with both powertrains available as a 5 speed manual, or a new 5 speed automated manual transmission.

Offering even further equipment, the i10 Premium 1.0 MPi 67PS 5 speed manual is available from £14,495 and includes 16” alloy wheels, halogen bi-function headlamps with integrated position light, LED daytime running lamps, front fog lamps and privacy glass. Interior specification is further enhanced with heated front seats and steering wheel, as well as a unique to Premium honeycomb design to the dashboard, door and gear lever surround trims. The i10 Premium is also available with a 1.2 MPi 84PS four cylinder engine, with both the 5 speed manual, or new 5 speed automated manual transmission available.

Customers choosing the Premium specification can also choose the optional Tech Pack which offers a wireless charging pad for compatible handheld devices and adds an 8” touchscreen navigation with Bluelink® telematics, giving owners the ability to locate the vehicle via GPS, LIVE services and additional navigation services such as the ability to send navigation instructions via smartphone and remotely lock the vehicle. In addition to the driver convenience features, Bluelink® also serves as a convenient diagnostic tool which will notify the driver of any vehicle maintenance issues that require attention. The Tech Pack also adds the intelligent speed limit warning function that provides the driver with a visual indication of the current speed limit. The Tech Pack is a £1000 option on Premium models.

All New i10 is available in a choice of 10 colours; Polar White and Tomato Red are both, no cost option solid paint finishes, with Phantom Black, Star Dust, Sleek Silver, Champion Blue, Slate Blue and three new colours of Dragon Red, Brass and Aqua Turquoise available as £550 options.

At Premium specification, for an additional £500, customers can also choose Phantom Black with Red roof, Polar White with Red or Black roof, whilst the new colours of Champion Blue, Dragon Red, Brass or Aqua Turquoise are also available with a Black roof.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “As the Hyundai brand continues to evolve, the All New i10 repositions the model within the A segment from a pure value for money offering to a model comprising safety equipment and trim levels from the premium segments above. As competitors withdraw from the A segment, we are confident that there is still a significant number of new car buyers looking for a vehicle with city car manoeuvrability and high equipment levels, a combination that All New i10 is perfectly positioned to offer. The repositioning of the model has seen the low price entry level S specification removed, however we expect All New i10 to benefit from considerable residual value uplift, giving customers enhanced PCP and PCH terms on the all new, bigger, smarter, safer and better looking car”.

All New i10 models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

All New i10 pricing

All New i10

CO2 Emissions
(TBC)

VED Band

VED Cost £

Recommended
On The Road Price
£

SE 1.0 MPi 67PS Manual

101

F

150.00

£12,495.00

SE Connect 1.0 MPi 67PS Manual

101

F

150.00

£13,495.00

SE Connect 1.0 MPi 67PS AMT

101

F

150.00

£13,995.00

SE Connect 1.2 MPi 84PS Manual

105

F

150.00

£13,995.00

SE Connect 1.2 MPi 84PS AMT

103

F

150.00

£14,495.00

Premium 1.0 MPi 67PS Manual

101

F

150.00

£14,495.00

Premium 1.0 MPi 67PS AMT

101

F

150.00

£14,995.00

Premium 1.2 MPi 84PS Manual

105

F

150.00

£14,995.00

Premium 1.2 MPi 84PS AMT

103

F

150.00

£15,495.00

Options

 

 

 

 

Tech Pack (Premium only)

 

 

 

£1,000.00

Metallic / Pearl paint

 

 

 

£550.00

Two Tone Roof (Premium only)

 

 

 

£500.00

All New i10 specification

Description

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

      

1.0 Petrol – 5 Speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) (67PS)

1.0 Petrol – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (67PS)

1.2 Petrol – 5Speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) (84PS)

1.2 Petrol – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (84PS)

EXTERIOR

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

14″ Steel Wheels with Wheel Covers

15″ Alloy Wheels

16″ Alloy Wheels

B Pillar – Black

Bumpers – Body Coloured

Door Mirrors – Body Coloured

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

Front Grille – Glossy Black

Front Grille – Matte Black

Rear Spoiler with Integrated Brake Light

Solid Paint

INTERIOR STYLING

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

Honeycomb Design Detail (Dash & Door)

Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob

SEATING

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

5 Seats

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Front Seats – Heated

Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front)

Head Restraints -Vertical Adjustment (Rear)

Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40)

Seat Trim – Cloth (Brass Metal)

Seat Trim – Cloth (Obsidian Black & White Stripe)

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

Air Conditioning – Manual

Auto Light Control

Daytime Running Lights – Halogen

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Fog Lights – Front

Front Windscreen Wipers – Intermittent Function

Headlights – Bi – Function Projection Headlamps

Headlights – Halogen

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Indicator Lights – Door Mirror

Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment

Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate

Rear Windscreen Wiper – 1 Speed Non Intermittent

CONVENIENCE

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

12V Power Outlet in Front Console

Bottle Holders – Front Centre Console, Front and Rear Doors

Cruise Control with Speed Limiter

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated

Electric Windows – Front and Rear

Glove Compartment

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear View Camera

Steering Column – Height Adjustable

Tyre Repair Kit

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

Bluetooth® Connectivity

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Centre Console Display – 8″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration & DAB

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

Radio – Digital DAB

Speakers – 2 Front

Speakers – 2 Front, 2 Rear

Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls

Trip Computer

USB Connectivity Port – 1 Front

SAFETY & SECURITY

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch

Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags

Alarm and Immobiliser

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Forward Collision Warning System

Brake Assist System (BAS)

Central Locking – Remote Control

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

eCall

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

Two Tone Roof (Black or Red)

Seat Trim – Cloth (Shale Grey)

Tech Pack including 8″ Touchscreen Navigation with Smart Device Integration, LIVE Services & DAB, Bluelink Telematics, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning System (ISLW) and Wireless Charging Pad

WARRANTY

SE

SE
Connect

Premium

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

All New i10 technical

Description

1.0 MPi 67PS

1.0 MPi 67PS

1.2 MPi 84PS

1.2 MPi 84PS

ENGINE

5 Speed Manual
2WD

5 Speed AMT
2WD

5 Speed Manual
2WD

5 Speed AMT
2WD

Euro Status

EURO 6D Temp

EURO 6D Temp

Type

3 Cylinder DOHC

4 Cylinder DOHC

Valve

12

16

Displacement (cc)

998

1197

Bore & Stroke (mm)

71.0 X 84.0

71.0 X 75.6

Compression Ratio

11.0

11.0

Max Power (PS/kW)

67 / 49.3 @ 5500 rpm

84 / 61.8 @ 6000 rpm

Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

96 / 70.8 @ 3750 rpm

118 / 87.0 @ 4200 rpm

0-62mph (seconds)

14.6

17.3

12.6

15.8

Top Speed (mph)

97

97

106

106

SUSPENSION

 

 

 

 

Front

McPherson Strut

Rear

Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA)

STEERING

 

 

 

 

System

MDPS

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.64

Turning Circle (metres)

4.86

BRAKE

 

 

 

 

System

ABS System with front and rear discs

Front

Ventilated Disc

Rear

Solid Disc

DIMENSIONS

 

 

 

 

Overall Length (mm)

3670

Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors)

1680

Wheelbase (mm)

2425

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

 

 

 

 

Kerb Weight (kg)

921

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

1410

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

36

SE

        

Front Tyre

175/65R14

Rear Tyre

175/65R14

Front Wheel (steel)

5.5JX14

Real Wheel (steel)

5.5JX14

Overall Height (mm)

1480

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

252

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1050

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

101

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

SE Connect

 

 

 

 

Front Tyre

185/55R15

185/55R15

185/55R15

185/55R15

Rear Tyre

185/55R15

185/55R15

185/55R15

185/55R15

Front Wheel (alloy)

6.0JX15

6.0JX15

6.0JX15

6.0JX15

Real Wheel (alloy)

6.0JX15

6.0JX15

6.0JX15

6.0JX15

Overall Height (mm)

1480

1480

1480

1480

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

252

252

252

252

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1050

1050

1050

1050

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

101

101

105

103

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

6.2 (45.6)

6.4 (44.1)

6.2 (45.6)

6.7 (42.2)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

4.6 (61.4)

4.8 (58.9)

4.8 (58.9)

5.1 (55.4)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

4.3 (65.7)

4.5 (62.8)

4.5 (62.8)

4.7 (60.1)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

5.4 (52.3)

5.7 (49.6)

5.5 (51.4)

5.6 (50.4)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

5.0 (56.5)

5.2 (54.3)

5.1 (55.4)

5.4 (52.3)

Premium

 

 

 

 

Front Tyre

195/45R16

195/45R16

195/45R16

195/45R16

Rear Tyre

195/45R16

195/45R16

195/45R16

195/45R16

Front Wheel (alloy)

6.5JX16

6.5JX16

6.5JX16

6.5JX16

Real Wheel (alloy)

6.5JX16

6.5JX16

6.5JX16

6.5JX16

Overall Height (mm)

1480

1480

1480

1480

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

252

252

252

252

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1050

1050

1050

1050

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

101

101

105

103

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

6.2 (45.6)

6.4 (44.1)

6.2 (45.6)

6.7 (42.2)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

4.6 (61.4)

4.8 (58.9)

4.8 (58.9)

5.1 (55.4)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

4.3 (65.7)

4.5 (62.8)

4.5 (62.8)

4.7 (60.1)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

5.4 (52.3)

5.7 (49.6)

5.5 (51.4)

5.6 (50.4)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

5.0 (56.5)

5.2 (54.3)

5.1 (55.4)

5.4 (52.3)