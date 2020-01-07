All New i10 repositions the model with high levels of design and specification

3 rd Generation of the multi award winning city car available from £12,495

High Wycombe, 16th December 2019

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the All New i10, the latest generation of Hyundai’s multi award winning city car, which goes on sale on the 18th January.

Going into its 3rd Generation, All New i10 will offer a comprehensive upgrade over previous models, with a substantial make over in exterior and interior design, equipment and driving dynamics. A brand new car from the ground up, All New i10 will reposition the model within the A segment and will offer many USP’s against its competitors with a focus on technology, segment leading connectivity and safety features and a full 5 seat configuration when many in the segment only offer 4 seat models.

Exterior design has evolved from the previous generation, with All New i10’s dynamic and sleek design offering a contrast between its soft surfaces and sharp lines. Compared to its predecessor, the All-New i10 has enhanced proportions, with its visual stance improved by a lowered roof (20 mm), wider body (20 mm) and longer wheelbase (40mm). These enhancements can be complemented by newly-designed optional 16-inch alloy wheels, resulting in an energetic and agile look.

All New i10’s stylish interior design further demonstrates the repositioning of the model when compared to the previous generation, without losing any of the i10’s reputation for real world convenience and usability. The entry level S specification of the previous model is now no longer available; with customers now enjoying the increased specification of SE trim at the starting point of the All New i10 range.

The i10 SE 1.0 MPi 67PS 5 speed manual is available from £12,495 and offers a high level of standard equipment that includes DAB radio with 3.8” display, Bluetooth, air conditioning, electric windows, leather steering wheel and gear lever, electric mirror adjustment and cruise control. Standard safety equipment includes Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) with integrated Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) and eCall, which can automatically dial emergency services in the event of a serious accident, shortening response times and improving post-accident protection.

Customers looking for enhanced connectivity and style can choose the i10 SE Connect trim, starting at £13,495 for the i10 SE Connect 1.0 MPi 67PS 5 speed manual. Specification enhancements over the SE include 15” alloy wheels, an 8” touchscreen display audio, rear view camera, subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Bluetooth with voice activation and 2 rear speakers. The i10 SE Connect is also available with a 1.2 MPi 84PS four cylinder engine, with both powertrains available as a 5 speed manual, or a new 5 speed automated manual transmission.

Offering even further equipment, the i10 Premium 1.0 MPi 67PS 5 speed manual is available from £14,495 and includes 16” alloy wheels, halogen bi-function headlamps with integrated position light, LED daytime running lamps, front fog lamps and privacy glass. Interior specification is further enhanced with heated front seats and steering wheel, as well as a unique to Premium honeycomb design to the dashboard, door and gear lever surround trims. The i10 Premium is also available with a 1.2 MPi 84PS four cylinder engine, with both the 5 speed manual, or new 5 speed automated manual transmission available.

Customers choosing the Premium specification can also choose the optional Tech Pack which offers a wireless charging pad for compatible handheld devices and adds an 8” touchscreen navigation with Bluelink® telematics, giving owners the ability to locate the vehicle via GPS, LIVE services and additional navigation services such as the ability to send navigation instructions via smartphone and remotely lock the vehicle. In addition to the driver convenience features, Bluelink® also serves as a convenient diagnostic tool which will notify the driver of any vehicle maintenance issues that require attention. The Tech Pack also adds the intelligent speed limit warning function that provides the driver with a visual indication of the current speed limit. The Tech Pack is a £1000 option on Premium models.

All New i10 is available in a choice of 10 colours; Polar White and Tomato Red are both, no cost option solid paint finishes, with Phantom Black, Star Dust, Sleek Silver, Champion Blue, Slate Blue and three new colours of Dragon Red, Brass and Aqua Turquoise available as £550 options.

At Premium specification, for an additional £500, customers can also choose Phantom Black with Red roof, Polar White with Red or Black roof, whilst the new colours of Champion Blue, Dragon Red, Brass or Aqua Turquoise are also available with a Black roof.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “As the Hyundai brand continues to evolve, the All New i10 repositions the model within the A segment from a pure value for money offering to a model comprising safety equipment and trim levels from the premium segments above. As competitors withdraw from the A segment, we are confident that there is still a significant number of new car buyers looking for a vehicle with city car manoeuvrability and high equipment levels, a combination that All New i10 is perfectly positioned to offer. The repositioning of the model has seen the low price entry level S specification removed, however we expect All New i10 to benefit from considerable residual value uplift, giving customers enhanced PCP and PCH terms on the all new, bigger, smarter, safer and better looking car”.

All New i10 models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

All New i10 pricing

All New i10 CO2 Emissions

(TBC) VED Band VED Cost £ Recommended

On The Road Price

£ SE 1.0 MPi 67PS Manual 101 F 150.00 £12,495.00 SE Connect 1.0 MPi 67PS Manual 101 F 150.00 £13,495.00 SE Connect 1.0 MPi 67PS AMT 101 F 150.00 £13,995.00 SE Connect 1.2 MPi 84PS Manual 105 F 150.00 £13,995.00 SE Connect 1.2 MPi 84PS AMT 103 F 150.00 £14,495.00 Premium 1.0 MPi 67PS Manual 101 F 150.00 £14,495.00 Premium 1.0 MPi 67PS AMT 101 F 150.00 £14,995.00 Premium 1.2 MPi 84PS Manual 105 F 150.00 £14,995.00 Premium 1.2 MPi 84PS AMT 103 F 150.00 £15,495.00 Options Tech Pack (Premium only) £1,000.00 Metallic / Pearl paint £550.00 Two Tone Roof (Premium only) £500.00

All New i10 specification

Description SE SE

Connect Premium ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.0 Petrol – 5 Speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) (67PS) – ● ● 1.0 Petrol – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (67PS) ● ● ● 1.2 Petrol – 5Speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) (84PS) – ● ● 1.2 Petrol – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (84PS) – ● ● EXTERIOR SE SE

Connect Premium 14″ Steel Wheels with Wheel Covers ● – – 15″ Alloy Wheels – ● – 16″ Alloy Wheels – – ● B Pillar – Black ● ● ● Bumpers – Body Coloured ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Body Coloured ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● Front Grille – Glossy Black – – ● Front Grille – Matte Black ● ● – Rear Spoiler with Integrated Brake Light ● ● ● Solid Paint ● ● ● INTERIOR STYLING SE SE

Connect Premium Honeycomb Design Detail (Dash & Door) – – ● Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob ● ● ● SEATING SE SE

Connect Premium 5 Seats ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● ● Front Seats – Heated – – ● Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front) ● ● ● Head Restraints -Vertical Adjustment (Rear) ● ● ● Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40) ● ● ● Seat Trim – Cloth (Brass Metal) – – ● Seat Trim – Cloth (Obsidian Black & White Stripe) ● ● – VENTILATION & VISIBILITY SE SE

Connect Premium Air Conditioning – Manual ● ● ● Auto Light Control ● ● ● Daytime Running Lights – Halogen ● ● – Daytime Running Lights – LED – – ● Fog Lights – Front – – ● Front Windscreen Wipers – Intermittent Function ● ● ● Headlights – Bi – Function Projection Headlamps – – ● Headlights – Halogen ● ● – High Beam Assist (HBA) ● ● ● Indicator Lights – Door Mirror ● ● ● Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate – – ● Rear Windscreen Wiper – 1 Speed Non Intermittent ● ● ● CONVENIENCE SE SE

Connect Premium 12V Power Outlet in Front Console ● ● ● Bottle Holders – Front Centre Console, Front and Rear Doors ● ● ● Cruise Control with Speed Limiter ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear ● ● ● Glove Compartment ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – – ● Rear View Camera – ● ● Steering Column – Height Adjustable ● ● ● Tyre Repair Kit ● ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT SE SE

Connect Premium Bluetooth® Connectivity ● – – Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition – ● ● Centre Console Display – 8″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration & DAB – ● ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ – ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ – ● ● Radio – Digital DAB ● – – Speakers – 2 Front ● – – Speakers – 2 Front, 2 Rear – ● ● Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls ● ● ● Trip Computer ● ● ● USB Connectivity Port – 1 Front ● ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY SE SE

Connect Premium Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● ● ● Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● ● ● Alarm and Immobiliser ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Forward Collision Warning System ● ● ● Brake Assist System (BAS) ● ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● Driver Attention Alert (DAA) ● ● ● eCall ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS SE SE

Connect Premium Two Tone Roof (Black or Red) – – □ Seat Trim – Cloth (Shale Grey) – – □ Tech Pack including 8″ Touchscreen Navigation with Smart Device Integration, LIVE Services & DAB, Bluelink Telematics, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning System (ISLW) and Wireless Charging Pad – – □ WARRANTY SE SE

Connect Premium 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ● ● ●

All New i10 technical