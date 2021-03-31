Introduction of new 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with Hybrid or Plug-in Hybrid powertrain choices

New SANTA FE design combines rugged presence and sophistication

Increased interior proportions with class leading passenger legroom

Prices from £40,250

Leatherhead, 2nd March

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the New SANTA FE, the Company’s flagship SUV.

SANTA FE is Hyundai’s longest-running SUV now in its 21st year of sale. Sold in the UK since 2001, the D-segment SUV has been praised for its comfort and roominess, comprehensive standard features and functional cabin design. The latest series of improvements make the New SANTA FE an even more premium choice for its customers.

As well as offering the option of a hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time, it also features a bold and distinctive new design as well as a range of new technology and safety features.

A number of exterior and interior enhancements have been introduced including a redesigned front end with a new cascading grille, T shaped headlamps and a sculpted front bumper. Rear design changes include new connected tail lamps, full length lower reflector and a redesigned bumper. Interior changes include a redesigned dashboard with a standard 10.25” infotainment system and optional 12.3” supervision instrument cluster.

Cabin space has been increased all around, width by +10mm, length by +15mm and height by +5mm. New SANTA FE boasts an increase of 34mm of 2nd row legroom over the previous model, giving New SANTA FE an overall best in class 2nd row legroom of 1060mm. New SANTA FE also continues with a standard 7 seat interior with most D segment competitors now only offering only 5 seat configurations.

Comprehensive safety equipment comes as standard with New SANTA FE. The list includes Blind Spot Collision Assist (BCA), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), eCall, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning functions, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW) forward and reverse Parking Distance Warning (PDW), Rear Occupancy Alert and Lane Departure Warning Assist with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) .Self-levelling suspension and a trailer wiring package also feature.

New SANTA FE is available with Hyundai’s 1.6-litre T-GDi engine combined with either a 230PS Hybrid or a 265PS Plug-in Hybrid option with emissions of just 37g/km CO2. A 6 speed fully automatic gearbox is standard on all models with Hybrid customers able to choose between 2WD or Hyundai’s HTRAC 4WD system featuring intelligent torque distribution and 4 drive modes.

Two trim levels are available offering customers the choice of high levels of standard equipment often only seen on more premium models in the segment. Priced from £40,205, the SANTA FE Premium 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed automatic 2WD offers customers 17” alloy wheels, electrically operated and heated body coloured door mirrors and handles, full LED headlamps, tail lamps and positioning lamps, privacy glass and roof rails. Interior equipment includes electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats, 2nd row one touch folding seats, luggage compartment heated front and rear seats, dual zone climate control air conditioning, and heated steering wheel. Convenience and connected equipment includes adaptive cruise control with stop/go function, smart key with keyless entry and start/stop button, smart electric tailgate with hands free operation, rear parking system with rear camera and guidance system, KRELL premium sound system with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Bluelink® (Connected Car Services) with 5 year subscription and USB charging ports to the centre console HTRAC 4WD transmissions are available, as well as the Plug-in Hybrid powertrain.

The SANTA FE Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed automatic 2WD is available from £43,815 and builds on the already high levels of equipment from the Premium trim with the addition of a surround view monitor parking system with parking collision avoidance assist, remote smart parking assist, 12.3” full TFT drivers instrument cluster, head up display, blind spot view monitor and highway drive assist. Customers also have the choice of specifying the Luxury Pack which includes Nappa leather interior trim, suede headliner, brushed aluminium centre console accents and a faux leather wrapped dashboard. HTRAC 4WD transmissions are available, as well as the Plug-in Hybrid powertrain.

New SANTA FE is available in 9 colour finishes

Colour Finish Typhoon Silver Metallic White Cream Pearl Magnetic Force Metallic Rainforest Metallic Phantom Black Pearl Lava Orange Pearl Glacier White Pearl Taiga Brown Pearl Lagoon Blue Pearl

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “The latest enhancements to SANTA FE not only provide an outstanding range of standard equipment but also combine this with a high level of efficiency offered by the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid electrified powertrains that continue to reaffirm our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our vehicles. New SANTA FE will also appeal to the fleet market, particularly from fleet operators and company car drivers who require a multi seat vehicle and a low emission powertrain, a requirement that SANTA FE Plug-in Hybrid is ideally positioned to fill with its low CO2 emissions of just 37g/km and standard 7 seat configuration.”

All new SANTA FE models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing

Description Fuel Type CO2 WLTP Insurance Group VED Band VED Cost Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK Tax % Premium 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed automatic 2WD Petrol Electric 145 22E H £205.00 £40,250.00 £39,990.00 32 Premium 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid

6 speed automatic 4WD Petrol Electric 159 23E I £530.00 £42,520.00 £41,935.00 34 Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid

6 speed automatic 2WD Petrol Electric 152 23E I £530.00 £43,815.00 £43,230.00 34 Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid

6 speed automatic 4WD Petrol Electric 168 24E I £530.00 £45,815.00 £45,230.00 36 Premium 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 6 speed automatic 4WD Petrol Electric 37 TBC B £0.00 £45,715.00 £45,660.00 10 Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 6 speed automatic 4WD Petrol Electric 37 TBC B £0.00 £49,010.00 £48,955.00 10 Options Models Retail Price Metallic / Pearl Paint All £690.00 Luxury Pack including Nappa leather interior trim, suede headliner, brushed aluminium centre console accents and a faux leather wrapped dashboard. Ultimate £2,000.00

Specifications

Model Premium Ultimate Premium Ultimate Hybrid Plug-in Hybrid EXTERIOR 17″ Alloy Wheels ● – – – 19″ Alloy Wheels* – ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Body Coloured ● ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● – ● – Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured with Chrome Insert – ● – ● Roof Rails ● ● ● ● INTERIOR STYLING Faux Leather Wrapped Dashboard Insert ● ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob ● ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hand Brake and Gear Knob ● ● ● ● SEATING 7 Seats ● ● ● ● Adjustable Head Restraints ● ● ● ● Driver’s Seat – Heated ● ● ● ● Driver’s Seat – Ventilated – ● – ● Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments ● ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support ● ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Memory Function – ● – ● Front Passenger’s Seat – Heated ● ● ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat – Ventilated – ● – ● Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments ● ● ● ● Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front) ● ● ● ● Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Rear) ● ● ● ● Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated ● ● ● ● Rear Seats (Second Row) – One Touch Folding ● ● ● ● Rear Seats (Second Row) – One Touch Folding Handle ● ● ● ● Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40), Sliding and Reclining ● ● ● ● Rear Seats (Third Row) – Split Folding (50/50) ● ● ● ● Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only) ● ● ● ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone) ● ● ● ● Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror ● ● ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● ● ● ● Cornering Lights – Dynamic Bending Headlights ● ● ● ● Door Mirrors Puddle Lights ● ● ● ● Fog Lights – LED Front and Rear ● ● ● ● Headlights – Full LED ● ● ● ● Headlights – Smart High Beam ● ● ● ● Positioning Lights – LED ● ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate ● ● ● ● Rear Door Blinds – Manual – ● – ● Rear Lights – LED ● ● ● ● Rear Windscreen – Heated with Washer ● ● ● ● Sunroof – Panoramic Glass Electric Tilt and Slide – ● – ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlets in Front, Rear Consoles and Luggage Compartment ● ● ● ● Arm Rest – Front with Storage ● ● ● ● Arm Rest – Rear with Storage ● ● ● ● Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go Function ● ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function ● ● ● ● Door Pockets – Front & Rear ● ● ● ● Drive Mode Select ● ● ● ● Electric Windows – Anti-Trap Mechanism (Front and Rear) ● ● ● ● Glove Compartment – Illuminated with Cooling Function ● ● ● ● Grab Handles (x3) ● ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel ● ● ● ● Luggage Cover ● ● ● ● Luggage Hooks ● ● ● ● Luggage Net ● ● ● ● Parking Brake – Electric ● ● ● ● Parking Sensors – Front and Rear ● ● ● ● Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System ● ● ● ● Parking System – Surround View Monitor – ● – ● Remote Smart Parking Assist – ● – ● Self Levelling Suspension ● ● ● ● Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free Opening Function ● ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button ● ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder ● ● ● ● Sunglasses Holder ● ● ● ● Trailer Wiring Package ● ● ● ● Tyre Repair Kit ● ● – – Spare Wheel ( Plug-in Hybrid only) – – ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Bluelink (Connected Car Services) with 5 year subscription ● ● ● ● Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with full TFT Display (12.3″”) – ● – ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with TFT Display (4.2″) ● – ● – Head Up Display (HUD) – ● – ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● ● Radio – Digital DAB ● ● ● ● KRELL Premium Audio – 10 Speaker System Including External Amplifier and Subwoofer ● ● ● ● Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls ● ● ● ● Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (10.25″ ) including Mapcare and Live Services ● ● ● ● USB – Centre Console ● ● ● ● USB – Rear ● ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad ● ● ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● ● ● ● Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● ● ● ● Alarm – Thatcham Category 1 ● ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● ● Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) ● ● ● ● Blind Spot View Monitor – ● – ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● ● Childproof Rear Door Locks ● ● ● ● Deadlocks ● ● ● ● Downhill Brake Control (DBC) ● ● ● ● Driver Attention Alert (DAA) ● ● ● ● eCall ● ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● ● Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle (FCA) ● ● ● ● Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction (FCA-JX ) Turning ● ● ● ● Highway Drive Assist (HDA) – ● – ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● ● Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW) ● ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Front Passenger Seat ● ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (Second Row, outer seats only) ● ● ● ● Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) ● ● ● ● Locking Wheel Nuts ● ● ● ● Parking Distance Warning (PDW); Forward / Reverse ● ● ● ● Parking System – Parking Collision Avoidance Assist -Reverse (RTCA) – ● – ● Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) – ● – ● Rear Occupancy Alert ● ● ● ● Seatbelt Reminder – Front, Rear & 3rd row ● ● ● ● Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger ● ● ● ● Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking ● ● ● ● Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) ● ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display ● ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Luxury Pack – Nappa leather upholstery, suede headliner, centre console aluminium inserts – □ – □ Metallic / Pearl Paint □ □ □ □ WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ● ● ● ● MapCare Programme – 10 years of Map Updates ● ● ● ●

Technical