  • Introduction of new 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with Hybrid or Plug-in Hybrid powertrain choices
  • New SANTA FE design combines rugged presence and sophistication
  • Increased interior proportions with class leading passenger legroom
  • Prices from £40,250

Leatherhead, 2nd March

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the New SANTA FE, the Company’s flagship SUV.

SANTA FE is Hyundai’s longest-running SUV now in its 21st year of sale. Sold in the UK since 2001, the D-segment SUV has been praised for its comfort and roominess, comprehensive standard features and functional cabin design. The latest series of improvements make the New SANTA FE an even more premium choice for its customers.

As well as offering the option of a hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time, it also features a bold and distinctive new design as well as a range of new technology and safety features.

A number of exterior and interior enhancements have been introduced including a redesigned front end with a new cascading grille, T shaped headlamps and a sculpted front bumper. Rear design changes include new connected tail lamps, full length lower reflector and a redesigned bumper. Interior changes include a redesigned dashboard with a standard 10.25” infotainment system and optional 12.3” supervision instrument cluster.

Cabin space has been increased all around, width by +10mm, length by +15mm and height by +5mm. New SANTA FE boasts an increase of 34mm of 2nd row legroom over the previous model, giving New SANTA FE an overall best in class 2nd row legroom of 1060mm. New SANTA FE also continues with a standard 7 seat interior with most D segment competitors now only offering only 5 seat configurations.

Comprehensive safety equipment comes as standard with New SANTA FE. The list includes Blind Spot Collision Assist (BCA), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), eCall, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning functions, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW) forward and reverse Parking Distance Warning (PDW), Rear Occupancy Alert and Lane Departure Warning Assist with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) .Self-levelling suspension and a trailer wiring package also feature.

New SANTA FE is available with Hyundai’s 1.6-litre T-GDi engine combined with either a 230PS Hybrid or a 265PS Plug-in Hybrid option with emissions of just 37g/km CO2. A 6 speed fully automatic gearbox is standard on all models with Hybrid customers able to choose between 2WD or Hyundai’s HTRAC 4WD system featuring intelligent torque distribution and 4 drive modes.

Two trim levels are available offering customers the choice of high levels of standard equipment often only seen on more premium models in the segment.  Priced from £40,205, the SANTA FE Premium 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed automatic 2WD offers customers 17” alloy wheels, electrically operated and heated body coloured door mirrors and handles, full LED headlamps, tail lamps and positioning lamps, privacy glass and roof rails. Interior equipment includes electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats, 2nd row one touch folding seats, luggage compartment heated front and rear seats, dual zone climate control air conditioning, and heated steering wheel. Convenience and connected equipment includes adaptive cruise control with stop/go function, smart key with keyless entry and start/stop button, smart electric tailgate with hands free operation, rear parking system with rear camera and guidance system, KRELL premium sound system with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Bluelink® (Connected Car Services) with 5 year subscription and USB charging ports to the centre console HTRAC 4WD transmissions are available, as well as the Plug-in Hybrid powertrain.

The SANTA FE Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 6 speed automatic 2WD is available from £43,815 and builds on the already high levels of equipment from the Premium trim with the addition of a surround view monitor parking system with parking collision avoidance assist, remote smart parking assist, 12.3” full TFT drivers instrument cluster, head up display, blind spot view monitor and highway drive assist. Customers also have the choice of specifying the Luxury Pack which includes Nappa leather interior trim, suede headliner, brushed aluminium centre console accents and a faux leather wrapped dashboard. HTRAC 4WD transmissions are available, as well as the Plug-in Hybrid powertrain.

New SANTA FE is available in 9 colour finishes

Colour

Finish

Typhoon Silver

Metallic

White Cream

Pearl

Magnetic Force

Metallic

Rainforest

Metallic

Phantom Black

Pearl

Lava Orange

Pearl

Glacier White

Pearl

Taiga Brown

Pearl

Lagoon Blue

Pearl

 

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “The latest enhancements to SANTA FE not only provide an outstanding range of standard equipment but also combine this with a high level of efficiency offered by the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid electrified powertrains that continue to reaffirm our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our vehicles. New SANTA FE will also appeal to the fleet market, particularly from fleet operators and company car drivers who require a multi seat vehicle and a low emission powertrain, a requirement that SANTA FE Plug-in Hybrid is ideally positioned to fill with its low CO2 emissions of just 37g/km and standard 7 seat configuration.”  

All new SANTA FE models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing

Description

Fuel

Type

CO2

WLTP

Insurance Group

VED Band

VED Cost

Recommended

On The Road Price

P11D

Value

BIK

Tax %

Premium 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid

6 speed automatic 2WD

Petrol

Electric

145

22E

H

£205.00

£40,250.00

£39,990.00

32

Premium 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid
6 speed automatic 4WD

Petrol Electric

159

23E

I

£530.00

£42,520.00

£41,935.00

34

Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid
6 speed automatic 2WD

Petrol  Electric

152

23E

I

£530.00

£43,815.00

£43,230.00

34

Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid
6 speed automatic 4WD

Petrol Electric

168

24E

I

£530.00

£45,815.00

£45,230.00

36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premium 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid

6 speed automatic  4WD

Petrol  Electric

37

TBC

B

£0.00

£45,715.00

£45,660.00

10

Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid

6 speed automatic  4WD

Petrol  Electric

37

TBC

B

£0.00

£49,010.00

£48,955.00

10

Options

 

 

 

 

 

Models

Retail Price

Metallic / Pearl Paint

All

£690.00

Luxury Pack including Nappa leather interior trim, suede headliner, brushed aluminium centre console accents and a faux leather wrapped dashboard.

Ultimate

£2,000.00

Specifications

Model

Premium

Ultimate

Premium

Ultimate

 

Hybrid

Plug-in Hybrid

EXTERIOR

        

17″ Alloy Wheels

19″ Alloy Wheels*

Door Mirrors – Body Coloured

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured with Chrome Insert

Roof Rails

INTERIOR STYLING

        

Faux Leather Wrapped Dashboard Insert

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hand Brake and Gear Knob

SEATING

        

7 Seats

Adjustable Head Restraints

Driver’s Seat – Heated

Driver’s Seat – Ventilated

Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support

Driver’s Seat Memory Function

Front Passenger’s Seat – Heated

Front Passenger’s Seat – Ventilated

Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front)

Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Rear)

Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated

Rear Seats (Second Row) – One Touch Folding

Rear Seats (Second Row) – One Touch Folding Handle

Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40), Sliding and Reclining

Rear Seats (Third Row) – Split Folding (50/50)

Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only)

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

        

Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone)

Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror

Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Cornering Lights – Dynamic Bending Headlights

Door Mirrors Puddle Lights

Fog Lights – LED Front and Rear

Headlights – Full LED

Headlights – Smart High Beam

Positioning Lights – LED

Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate

Rear Door Blinds – Manual

Rear Lights – LED

Rear Windscreen – Heated with Washer

Sunroof – Panoramic Glass Electric Tilt and Slide

CONVENIENCE

        

12V Power Outlets in Front, Rear Consoles and Luggage Compartment

Arm Rest –  Front with Storage

Arm Rest –  Rear with Storage

Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go Function

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function

Door Pockets – Front & Rear

Drive Mode Select

Electric Windows – Anti-Trap Mechanism (Front and Rear)

Glove Compartment – Illuminated with Cooling Function

Grab Handles (x3)

Heated Steering Wheel

Luggage Cover

Luggage Hooks

Luggage Net

Parking Brake – Electric

Parking Sensors – Front and Rear

Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System

Parking System – Surround View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Self Levelling Suspension

Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free Opening Function

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder

Sunglasses Holder

Trailer Wiring Package

Tyre Repair Kit

Spare Wheel ( Plug-in Hybrid only)

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

        

Bluelink (Connected Car Services) with 5 year subscription

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with full TFT Display (12.3″”)

Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with TFT Display (4.2″)

Head Up Display (HUD)

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

Radio – Digital DAB

KRELL Premium Audio – 10 Speaker System Including External Amplifier and Subwoofer

Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls

Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (10.25″ ) including Mapcare and Live Services

USB – Centre Console

USB – Rear

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

        

Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch

Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags

Alarm – Thatcham Category 1

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Blind Spot View Monitor

Central Locking – Remote Control

Childproof Rear Door Locks

Deadlocks

Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

eCall

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle (FCA)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction (FCA-JX ) Turning

Highway Drive Assist (HDA)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW)

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Front Passenger Seat

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (Second Row, outer seats only)

Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS)

Locking Wheel Nuts

Parking Distance Warning (PDW); Forward / Reverse

Parking System – Parking Collision Avoidance Assist -Reverse (RTCA)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Rear Occupancy Alert

Seatbelt Reminder – Front, Rear & 3rd row

Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger

Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking

Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

        

Luxury Pack – Nappa leather upholstery, suede headliner, centre console aluminium inserts

Metallic / Pearl  Paint

WARRANTY

        

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

MapCare Programme – 10 years of Map Updates

 

Technical

Description

Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi

6 Speed Automatic 2WD

Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi

6 Speed Automatic 4WD

Plug in Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi

6 Speed Automatic 4WD

ENGINE

      

Euro Status

EURO 6D

Type

4 Cylinder DOHC

Valve

16

Displacement (cc)

1598

Bore & Stroke (mm)

75.6 X 89.0

Compression Ratio

10.5

Max ICE Power (PS/kW)

180 / 132.2 @ 5500 rpm

Max ICE Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

265/195.5 @ 1500 – 4500rpm

Max System Power  (PS/kW)

230 / 169.2 @  5500 rpm

265 / 194.9 @ 5500 rpm

Max System Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

350 / 258 @  1500 – 4500 rpm

350 / 258 @  1500 – 4500 rpm

0-62mph (seconds)

8.9

9.1

8.8

Top Speed (mph)

116

116

116

ELECTRIC MOTOR

      

Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Max Power (PS/kW)

60.1 / 44.2

90.96/ 66.9

Max Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

264 / 194 @ 1500 – 4500 rpm

304 / 224 @1500 – 4500 rpm

HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY

      

Battery Type

Lithium Ion Polymer

Battery Power (kW)

64

TBC

Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah)

1.49

13.8

Voltage

270

360

CHARGING

      

Charging Port

Type 2

Estimated Charging

Emergency 3 Pin Connector

TBC

Estimated Charging

7kW single phase (100%)

TBC

On Board Charger (kW)

TBC

SUSPENSION

      

Front

Macpherson strut type

Rear

Multi-link type

STEERING

 

 

 

System

Motor Driven Power Steering

Steering Wheel Turns

2.62 Lock to Lock

Turning Circle (metres)

11.4

BRAKE

      

System

ABS and Front & Rear disc brake hydraulically operated by Dual Cross System

Front

325mm ventilated disc

Rear

325mm ventilated disc

DIMENSIONS

      

Overall Length (mm)

4785

Overall Width (mm)

1900 (Excluding Door Mirrors)

Wheelbase (mm)

2765

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

      

Kerb Weight (kg)

1780 – 1906

1842 – 1980

2005 – 2112

Payload (kg)

800 – 674

788 – 650

578 – 685

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

2580

2630

2690

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

1650

1650

1350

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

750

750

750

Gross Train Weight (kg)

4230

4280

4040

Noseweight (kg)

100

100

100

Max Roof Weight (kg)

TBC

TBC

TBC

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

67

67

47

Premium

      

Front Tyre

235/65R17

235/55R19

Rear Tyre

235/65R17

235/55R19

Front Wheel

7.0J*17

7.5J*19

Real Wheel

7.0J*17

7.5J*19

Front Track

1651

1646

Rear Track

1661

1656

Overall Height (mm)

1710

1710

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) –

571 seats up / 1649 seats down

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)

36 / 69

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)

18.1

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

41.5 (6.8)

37.2 (7.6)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

51.4 (5.5)

45.6 (6.2)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

53.3 (5.3)

47.1 (6)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

37.2 (7.6)

34.9 (8.1)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

44.1 (6.4)

40.4 (7)

WLTP- Combined Weighted MPG (l/100km)

NA

NA

173.7 (1.63)

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

145

159

37

Ultimate

      

Front Tyre

235/55R19

Rear Tyre

235/55R19

Front Wheel

7.5J*19

Real Wheel

7.5J*19

Front Track

1646

Rear Track

1656

Overall Height (mm)

1710

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

571 seats up / 1649 seats down

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)

36 / 69

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)

18.1

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

41.5 (6.8)

34. (8.3)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

49.6 (5.7)

44.1 (6.4)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

49.6 (5.7)

44.8 (6.3)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

34.9 (8.1)

33.2 (8.5)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

42.2 (6.7)

38.2 (7.4)

WLTP- Combined Weighted MPG (l/100km)

NA

NA

173.7 (1.63)

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

152

168

37

Ultimate with Luxury Pack

      

Front Wheel

7.5J*19

Rear Wheel

7.5J*19

Front Tyre

235/55R19

Rear Tyre

235/55R19

Front Track

1646

Rear Track

1656

Overall Height (mm)

1710

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

571 seats up / 1649 seats down

Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)

36 / 69

Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)

18.1

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

41.5 (6.8)

34. (8.3)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

49.6 (5.7)

44.1 (6.4)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

49.6 (5.7)

44.8 (6.3)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

34.9 (8.1)

33.2 (8.5)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

42.2 (6.7)

38.2 (7.4)

WLTP- Combined Weighted MPG (l/100km)

NA

NA

173.7 (1.63)

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

152

168

37