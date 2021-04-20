Hyundai Motor UK has reduced prices of its electric car range following changes to the government’s Plug-In Car Grant

Kona Electric 64KWh now has the longest electric range – at 300 miles (WLTP) – of any Plug-In Car Grant-eligible vehicle

Hyundai has restructured its pricing and offers for each of its EV model prices to maximise customer choice

Hyundai currently offers IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric, with IONIQ 5 joining the line-up later this year

Leatherhead, 08 April 2021 – Hyundai Motor UK has altered the pricing strategy of its electric vehicles to deliver better value and more choice to its customers, following changes to the government’s Plug-In Car Grant last month. The new pricing means that Kona Electric 64KWh now has the longest electric range – 300 miles (WLTP) – of any Plug-in Car Grant-eligible vehicle.

Previously electric cars up to £50,000 were eligible for a £3,000 grant, but the changes reduce those figures to £35,000 and £2,500 respectively. Three Hyundai models qualified under the change to the threshold, which would limit customer choice. Now all but one Hyundai electric vehicle qualifies for the grant and prices have been reduced across the range.

The IONIQ Electric range sees prices cut for the Premium model to £32,995 and the Premium SE to £34,995 (before first registration fee applied). Premium models are already well equipped, with 10.2-inch widescreen navigation, 7-inch TFT Driver Information Display, Wireless Charging Pad, and heated seats and steering wheel. The Premium SE, meanwhile, adds ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, leather seat facings and Memory Function driver’s seat.

Kona Electric 39KWh prices have also been reduced with the SE Connect now costing £30,395 and Premium at £31,745 (before first registration fee applied). The Kona Electric 64KWh, capable of travelling up to 300 miles on a single charge, now costs £34,995 in Premium specification and £37,145 for the Premium SE (before first registration fee applied) . SE Connect models are equipped with two 10.2-inch screens, 17-inch alloy wheels and a Krell 8-speaker premium audio system while Premium adds technology like full LED headlights.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “When it comes to electric vehicles, cost is a big consideration so it was important for us, in light of the changes to the PICG, to provide our customers with some additional savings, which we hope will help to maintain demand for zero emission vehicles. IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric are currently among the most popular zero emissions vehicles on sale today, and by maintaining the choice and the value available, Hyundai will remain on track to be one of the largest suppliers of electric vehicles in the country.”