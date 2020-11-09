Hyundai Motor Group is the latest shareholder to join IONITY, a joint venture that builds and operates a network of high-powered EV charging stations across Europe

Expanding the charging infrastructure is expected to reduce drivers’ concerns about range and to encourage more people to switch to electro-mobility

The charging network uses 100 per cent renewable energy to make mobility emission-free and carbon neutral

Hyundai Motor Group has joined IONITY, Europe’s leading high-power charging network, as a strategic partner and shareholder. Through its participation in this joint venture, Hyundai Motor Group – including Kia and Hyundai brands – will drive the expansion of the high-power charging network along Europe’s highways, promoting the further adoption of zero-emission mobility.

The IONITY charging network uses the European CCS (Combined Charging System) charging standard. Since the network uses 100 per cent renewable energy, thanks to IONITY, drivers of electric vehicles are not only able to travel emission-free, but also CO 2 -neutral. This is an important step when it comes to making electric mobility a success in Europe.

“For Kia and Hyundai, product and customer experience is closely related to convenience and real benefits. By investing in IONITY, we are now part of one of the most comprehensive charging infrastructure networks in Europe,” says Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “We are committed to providing holistic solutions to make it easier than ever for people to make the switch to eco-mobility.”

“With the addition of Hyundai Motor Group, we welcome aboard a committed partner with international experience in the field of electric mobility,” says Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY. “From today, we will jointly pursue the goal of educating people about e-mobility and promoting innovations in this area in order to make traveling with electric vehicles the new normal, especially on long journeys.”

About IONITY

IONITY makes long distance travel with electric vehicles the new normal.

The company builds and operates a high-power charging (HPC) network along Europe’s highways, using state-of-the-art technology with a charging capacity of up to 350kW. By doing so drivers of current and future generations of electric vehicles – using the leading European charging standard CCS (Combined Charging System) – benefit from maximum charging speeds while taking a break on their journey. Every IONITY charging station consists of an average of four charging points. As a commitment to sustainability, all IONITY chargers deliver 100 per cent renewable energy for both emission-free and carbon neutral driving.

IONITY was founded in 2017 and is a joint venture by BMW Group, Mercedes Benz AG, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche.

More than 75 employees are shaping the future of e-Mobility at IONITY. The company is headquartered in Munich with an additional office in Oslo, Norway. IONITY is an internationally registered trademark.