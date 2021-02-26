The all-new Hyundai TUCSON N Line’s sporty design includes exterior and interior accents inspired by Hyundai N

N Line is available with the same wide range of electrified powertrains as new TUCSON including 48V MHEV and later in the summer HEV/PHEV

The all-new TUCSON N Line will be available from spring 2021

Offenbach, 27 January 2021 – Hot on the heels of the recent launch of the all-new TUCSON, Hyundai Motor has unveiled a sporty N Line trim of its best-selling model in Europe. The all-new TUCSON N Line combines the futuristic design, comfort and advanced connectivity of TUCSON with the motorsport-inspired styling and attitude of N Line.

The all-new TUCSON N Line offers sporty and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details so customers can enjoy a driving experience with even more attitude.

“With the all-new Hyundai TUCSON N Line, we are bringing our popular sporty trim level to the latest generation of our European best-seller,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “Our all-new TUCSON N Line features exclusive performance styling and a state-of-the-art powertrain line-up with electrified solutions, to offer even more choice for Hyundai customers.”

An ultimate dynamic exterior design inspired by motorsport

Like the standard model, the all-new TUCSON N Line stands out for its progressive design, integrating sharp lines, angles and shapes, as well as TUCSON’s new signature parametric jewel patterns.

The muscular stance of the all-new TUCSON N Line’s exterior design is based on Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design identity, while at the same time offering refined performance-oriented design prompts. As with the standard TUCSON, the N Line trim features prominent geometric patterns known as “parametric jewels”, giving it a powerful and energetic character. In addition, a low and wide stance emphasises its sporty credentials.

At the front, parametric jewels are displayed elaborately on the grille, which sits taller and is wider than on the all-new TUCSON. For the N Line version, the parametric jewel patterns on the grille pieces have been elaborated with edges, creating additional reflections depending on the angle. The grille also incorporates the N Line badge. Under the grille sits a rectangular shaped bumper and a refined air intake, which is taller and bigger than on the standard TUCSON for a sportier look. The bumper, which is replicated at the rear, works harmoniously with the bright silver skid plates. Meanwhile, striking black bezels frame the head lamps.

At the side, the all-new TUCSON N Line is characterised by an energetic-looking side moulding in body colour which offers dynamic proportions and lines to provide a slimmer look. This is complemented by a vibrant daylight opening (DLO) in glossy Black. The DLO terminates in the fast angle of the C-pillar, which generates a race track-inspired feeling of forward motion. Stylish Phantom Black side mirrors further enhance the all-new TUCSON N Line’s sleek styling.

To emphasise the car’s sporty appearance at the rear, the all-new TUCSON N Line is outfitted with an aerodynamic spoiler that is longer than that of the standard model and garnished with fins. The lower rear is accentuated by a red reflector band and a diffusor. Aggressive twin tip muffler exhausts further underline the fact the model’s designers took many cues from the world of high-performance cars.

The all-new TUCSON N Line is equipped with stronger and sportier 19-inch alloy wheels. Continuing the Sensuous Sportiness theme, parametric patterns emphasise their geometric structure. These are supplemented by wheel arches which match the body colour of the car.

All-new TUCSON N Line customers can choose from seven exterior colours. For even more personalisation, customers can select an optional two-tone roof in Phantom Black with five colour trims.

Exterior colours:

Shadow Grey [exclusively for N Line] with optional Phantom Black roof

Polar White with optional Phantom Black roof

Engine Red with optional Phantom Black roof

Sunset Red with optional Phantom Black roof

Dark Knight with optional Phantom Black roof

Shimmering Silver

Phantom Black

A spacious interior with sporty touches

The all-new TUCSON N Line’s sophisticated and spacious interior features flowing forms inspired by waterfalls. This is accentuated by sporty N Line interior styling and an exclusive colour pack.

All-new TUCSON N Line customers can enjoy N-branded sporty seats with black suede and leather seat coverings, as well as red stitching. Red stitching is also woven on the door trim and armrest, while the grey cloth crash pad is garnished with red accents. A dedicated N steering wheel arrives complete with an N logo. Other N design elements are to be found on the leather gear shift knob or shift by wire console cover, depending on the chosen transmission. Meanwhile, a black headliner gives the interior an extra sporty touch. Further N Line enhancements include metal pedals, a foot rest and door steps.

Enhanced ride and handling

The all-new TUCSON N Line has been developed and tested in Europe. Like the all-new TUCSON, it also will offer an optional Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) which provides additional flexibility on the road through adaptive damping technology.

The ECS automatically and continuously controls the vehicle’s suspension to maximise driving comfort and performance. It achieves this by taking into account driving conditions such as speed, road surfaces, cornering, stopping requirements and acceleration. By controlling the damping force on each individual wheel, ECS reduces roll, pitch and vertical motion to enhance ride and handling.

Engineers at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center (HMETC) created separate optimised ECS parameter settings with specific tuning for versions of the all-new TUCSON N Line that are equipped with this feature*1. This provides even more driving fun for N Line customers, matching the model’s sporty look.

Powertrain line-up, safety and connectivity

As with the standard version, the all-new TUCSON N Line is available with a variety of powertrains for both power and efficiency, which are available with different levels of electrification or without. The N Line trim will be available with all variants of the all-new TUCSON except the low power diesel version.

Each powertrain is based on the Hyundai Smartstream engine for maximum efficiency: a four-cylinder 1.6-litre T-GDI gasoline engine.

Engines:

1.6 T-GDI 48V Mild Hybrid (180 or 150 PS)

1.6 T-GDI (150 PS)

1.6 T-GDI Plug-in Hybrid (265 PS)

1.6 T-GDI Hybrid (230 PS)

As with the all-new TUCSON, a host of human-oriented technology features enable an intuitive user experience, including a fully digital configurable dual cockpit which consists of a new 10.25-inch open cluster without a housing and 10.25-inch AVN touchscreen with Hyundai Bluelink® connected car services. This offers a personalised space that is intuitively optimised for a high-tech user experience.

The all-new TUCSON N Line also features Multi-Air Mode technology. This consists of a combination of direct and indirect air vents for air conditioning and heating to create a more pleasant indoor environment with more gentle air flow. The three-zone climate control caters to passengers in the rear seats in addition to occupants in the front of the vehicle. In addition, ventilated seats in the front and heated seats in the front and rear provide further comfort for the driver and passenger alike.

In addition, the all-new TUCSON N Line’s best-in-class driver-assistance and active safety package make it one of the safest vehicles on the market. Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM) offers an enhancement of the views on the side mirror by showing the rear view in the cluster when the turn signal is activated. A variety of other safety features contribute to improving visibility, protecting both front and back-seat occupants, and preventing collisions.*1

Full details about all powertrain variations of the all-new TUCSON, as well as available advanced connectivity and safety features, can be found at the following link.

The all-new TUCSON N Line will be available in Europe starting in spring 2021. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will be available from summer 2021.

*1 – Optional Tech pack includes Electronic Control Suspension (ECS), Around View Monitor (AVM) and Blind View Monitor (BVM)only available with 1.6 T-GDi 48 Volt MHEV 180ps 4WD DCT for UK

** – UK spec will be announced in due course