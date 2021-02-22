Hyundai Motor has revealed a glimpse of Bayon, its all-new subcompact crossover SUV

Teaser images show strong and unique design features

Bayon will incorporate Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity, combining emotional value with innovative solutions in design

Leatherhead, 19 January 2021 – Hyundai Motor has released new images of its all-new B-segment crossover SUV, Bayon. A series of low-light images reveals a wide and connected design with a clean, high-tech look. Additionally, the company has confirmed that Bayon will be the latest model to incorporate its Sensuous Sportiness design identity, which combines emotional value with innovative design solutions.

The front features an air intake band stretching across the entire front of the vehicle and wide, narrow DRLs generate width. The broad front grille opens at the bottom, creating a solid stance. The headlamps are separated from the DRLs, creating a unique light architecture for a distinctive look.

The rear of the vehicle features arrow-shaped brake lights connected by a thin red line. Positioned far out to the sides, these lamps enhance the visual impression of width, making the rear graphic even more outstanding.

Bayon will be available in the first half of 2021. More information will be revealed in the coming weeks.