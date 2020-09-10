The new Hyundai Kona features a sleek, sophisticated design, and – for the first time – will be available with sporty N Line trim

A new powertrain line-up includes options which reach new levels of performance and efficiency, including 48-volt mild hybrid technology now standard in all diesel engines and optional on the 1.0-litre T-GDI engine

Upgrades in connectivity and convenience features, including the latest Hyundai Bluelink technology, and improved safety package

Tuning updates make the new Kona more comfortable to drive

Leatherhead, 2 September 2020 – The new Hyundai Kona has been enhanced with a variety of updates driven by customer demand in Europe. A design update – including, for the first time, an optional sporty N Line trim – gives it a dynamic new look. An enhanced powertrain line-up provides both sporty and eco-friendly options. Upgraded connectivity and convenience features make for an even more comfortable experience on the road. All this and more make it an even better product for Hyundai Motor’s European customers.

Kona has been a success story for Hyundai in Europe since its introduction in 2017 and has a rapidly-growing market share. Within only three years, the sub-compact SUV became one of Hyundai’s most popular models in Europe. Since its launch, more than 228,000 units have been sold in the region. Winner of the 2018 iF Design Award, the 2018 Red Dot Award, the 2018 IDEA design award, and more, its design has been consistently praised by customers and reviewers alike.

Kona plays a key role in Hyundai’s electrification strategy, combining electrified powertrains with a stylish sub-compact SUV body type. It was the first Hyundai SUV available with a range of electrified powertrains, including a hybrid and a fully-electric version. In March Hyundai has started production of the Kona Electric at its Czech production plant, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC). Now, Hyundai is expanding the electrification of the Kona range with the introduction of 48-volt mild hybrid technology to diesel and petrol engines.

“Customers are demanding more SUVs and electrified solutions – Hyundai is responding with a combination of both. As one of our most popular models, Kona has played a key role in Hyundai’s success in Europe in recent years,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product of Hyundai Motor Europe. “This is why it is important to us to continually enhance and improve this model – so we can continue delivering the best possible product to our customers.”

Kona N Line features a sporty and progressive design

“Interestingly, there is a happy vibe that I feel is common with many Kona drivers,” says SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Our design inspiration stems from this positive spirit, and this is a dedication to all the adventurers out there who explore life with a smile.”

With the latest product enhancement, Kona will be available for the first time as an N Line version, combining fun to drive with an emotional appearance. The Kona N Line stands out through its sporty front and rear end, body colour claddings, and specific diamond-cut wheel design.

The front end of Kona N Line is characterised by the dynamic features of the front bumper, harmoniously connected and unified with the body colour treatment of the wheel arch claddings. Instead of the rugged skid plate of the new Kona, the N Line version features a characteristic N-style aerodynamic lip with low-lying corner fins for a road-hugging appearance. Larger, more technical air intake features are further distinguished by a unique mesh design and surface treatment.

On the side, the body colour claddings and new rocker panel are complemented by the dedicated 18-inch alloy wheel design.

The rear end completes the dynamic and emotional image of Kona N Line. The rear bumper incorporates a large central aerodynamic diffusor in a contrast colour to the body, as well as a one-side double muffler. At the rear corners, the bumper fascia is formed with sharply-creased lines and N-style fins for better air flow detachment.

The interior is now available with a dedicated N Line colour package in one-tone black with cloth, leather or suede seats. In addition, the distinctive red stitching, metal pedals, and N logo on the gear shift and on the seats all contribute to a sportier look and feel.

Sleek and sophisticated design upgrades for the new Kona

Hyundai Kona has become icon in its segment, with a bold, progressive design and adventurous personality. Design updates on front and rear give the new Kona an even more sleek, sophisticated look while keeping its robust signature.

The striking new front end design stands out through its sporty look and eye-catching, protective cladding panels. At the top, the stretched bonnet ends sharply over the centre grille with a wide, distinctive shape giving the Kona a powerful look. Enhanced LED DRLs provide a narrow, piercing look to the road ahead. Lower down, the main bumper fascia connects smoothly to the wheel arch claddings, forming a unique and robust armour in a contrasting material to the main body.

On the lower bumper, the robust skid plate appears to embrace the lower air intake, and visually complements the surfaces surrounding the main grille. Integrated into the bumper corners are vertically-oriented aerodynamic inlets that improve air flow.

The side body retains the muscular and sculpted shape of the previous Kona, but the sporty wedge-shaped silhouette is further accentuated by the visual connection between the shoulder creases and the sharper, cleaner, more harmonious front end.

At the rear, the new taillights feature horizontally-stretched graphics. These reflect the unique identity of the front end light signature. The new rear bumper, which also follows the protective armour concept of the front and sides, is also built with a contrasting material.

In addition, the latest model comes with an updated 17- and 18-inch wheel design, in addition to 16-inch wheels carried over from its predecessor. Kona Hybrid will be available with the same 16- or 18-inch wheels as before.

In its dimensions, the new Kona is 40mm longer than the previous version, giving it a more sleek and dynamic look to balance out its wide, strong visual stance.

The new Kona comes with five new exterior colours, including Surfy Blue, Dive in Jeju, Ignite Flame, Cyber Gray, and Misty Jungle. These are in addition to five existing colours. Every colour can be combined with the Phantom Black two-tone roof. The two-tone roof also comes with matching mirror housings. This contributes to its sporty and sleek appearance, and gives customers more options for personalisation and self-expression.

New Kona and all-new Kona N Line exterior colours:

Ignite Flame [NEW]

Cyber Gray [NEW]

Surfy Blue [NEW]

Dive in Jeju [NEW]

Misty Jungle [NEW]

Phantom Black

Chalk White

Dark Knight

Pulse Red

Galactic Gray

Interior design updates

The interior of the new Kona was designed to express a more sophisticated and progressive look than its predecessor. It features a rugged, yet refined look to match the exterior boldness and to appeal to customers with an active lifestyle. This is in addition to a significant technology improvement, giving the interior a new level of perceived quality.

The new console area is disconnected from the instrument panel to stress the horizontal layout. The dashboard appears wide and airy to create a generous, spacious atmosphere. An electric parking brake has been added as a new convenience feature in response to customer demand.

New ambient light technology illuminates the centre cup holder as well as in the passenger and driver side foot lamps, emphasising the lifestyle character of the vehicle.

New rings around the speakers and the air vents with an aluminium finish establish a higher level of quality and refinement.

The new Kona interior is completed by new colours and materials. New seat cover options include a black woven houndstooth design, cloth seats with black and grey embossing, and perforated leather seats in black, beige, or khaki.

With the black woven houndstooth seats, industrial-inspired and modern grains accentuate the fine-spun linear seat trim with its three-dimensional pattern. With the black and grey cloth seats, sophisticated visuals are created by shadows and dark nuances in several anthracite grey tones. Optional leather seats show a classy tartan texture which is also reflected in the material perforation. Both the texture and the colours of the leather seats harmonise the dynamic-looking interior range.

As an alternative to the dark interior, Kona is also available with a light beige interior trim, accentuating the fresh look seen in the door panels and seats. With the optional khaki leather seats and the khaki centre console, Hyundai is additionally offering a natural and premium look as an alternative to the black and beige versions.

Interior colours for the new Kona come in colour packages for the seats or basic colour operations, which include changes in colour to the dashboard as well.

Colour packages:

Two-tone light beige (leather) [NEW]

Khaki (leather) [NEW]

Basic colour operations:

One-tone black (woven cloth or leather)

Connectivity & Technology

The new Kona has been equipped with the latest in-car connectivity and technology.

New to this model is a 10.25-inch digital cluster, first seen in the all-new i20. In addition, the new Kona also comes with an optional 10.25-inch AVN screen, bringing with it new connectivity features. The new AVN screen comes with a split-screen function and multiple Bluetooth connections. In addition, it comes with the latest Bluelink upgrade, which includes User profile, Last Mile Navigation, Connected Routing, Live Parking Information, and more. Customers can have a personalized User profile which can be transferred to other Hyundai vehicles providing the same feature. Last Mile Navigation helps customers continue the journey to their final destination even after the car has been parked, using either Augmented Reality or Google Maps. Connected Routing is Hyundai’s cloud-based navigation system. Live Parking Information gives users real-time information on the location and price of nearby available parking spaces. In addition, the latest Bluelink upgrade features Free Text Search for users to enter addresses or points of interest.

The new Kona is also equipped with additional voice recognition features. Drivers can activate and control features like climate, rear window and side mirror heating as well as steering wheel heating through a simple voice command.

As standard, the new Kona is equipped with Display Audio, which has been increased from seven to eight inches, and DAB radio. It has also been upgraded with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, meaning customers do not have to use a cable anymore to connect their phones to the Display Audio system.

Advanced safety & driving assistance

The new Kona has been equipped with a range of safety and driving assist features for added peace of mind.

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) has been upgraded to include the stop and go function. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), available in combination with the DCT, has been enhanced too, engaging the vehicle’s differential brakes to prevent a collision if another vehicle is detected near the rear corner (blind spot) and the driver attempts to change lanes.

One feature new to this model is Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), which alerts the driver if they do not react fast enough when the vehicle ahead of them starts moving. Another is Lane Following Assist (LFA), which automatically adjusts steering to assist the driver to keep in the centre of the lane.

Another upgraded feature is Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian and new, optional cyclist detection. The optional FCA uses a sensor in addition to a camera to better detect potential collisions. This increases the detection range and the types of targets, which can be detected, and ensures the system works even in bad weather conditions. If the system senses a potential collision and the driver fails to react in time, it automatically applies the brakes. As another enhancement, FCA now comes as standard (camera based), including pedestrian detection-Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), also a first for the new Kona with the DCT, works to avoid a collision when backing up by applying the brakes if another vehicle is detected. This is an upgrade from the previously-available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, which only provided a warning.

Another unique feature to the new Kona is Rear Seat Alert (RSA), which alerts the driver if someone or something is in the back seat when they go to exit the vehicle. Another safety feature primarily intended for the protection of children, Safe Exit Warning (SEW) is intended to prevent passengers from exiting the vehicle if it is not yet safe to do so.

Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW) uses the vehicle’s navigation or the front camera to determine the current speed limit and displays it in the cluster and AVN. If the driver exceeds the speed limit, a visual warning is shown.

In addition, the new Kona is now available with eCall, a feature which automatically alerts emergency services if the airbags are deployed or the e-Call button is being pushed.

Hyundai SmartSense Active Safety Features

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) [NEW]

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist [NEW]

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop and go [NEW]

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) [NEW]

Lane Following Assist (LFA) [NEW]

Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW) [NEW]

Safe Exit Warning (SEW) [NEW]

Rear Seat Alert (RSA) [NEW]

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) (now with [NEW] optional cyclist detection)

Other Safety Features:

e-call [NEW]

Comfort & Roominess

A number of new convenience features allow for a more comfortable ride – now, even for backseat passengers. These include second row heated seats and a second-row USB port. The new Kona with manual seats has also been improved. Passengers in the front row can also now adjust their seat height for an optimised seating position while they ride.

New powertrain options for both sporty and eco-conscious consumers

The powertrain line-up for the new Kona reaches new heights in terms of performance and sustainability. At the top of the line-up is an enhanced 1.6-litre T-GDI Smartstream engine with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, which brings 198 PS to the table. This powerful, sporty powertrain is available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variations.

For increased fuel efficiency, the new Kona will be equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. This technology is applied to the 1.6-litre Smartstream diesel engine with 136 PS as standard and is available with a seven-speed DCT (7DCT) or six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (6iMT), as well as optional four-wheel drive. The 1.0-litre T-GDI Smartstream petrol engine with 120 PS can also be equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and 6iMT as an option.

First seen in the new i30 and the all-new i20, the iMT’s clutch operates purely electronically instead of a mechanical linkage. The iMT decouples the engine from the transmission after the driver releases the accelerator, saving fuel as the engine can switch off and the car enters into coasting mode. The engine restarts in the same gear as soon as the driver presses either the brake or the accelerator pedals, thanks to the power provided by the Mild Hybrid Starter Generator.

When chosen without mild hybrid technology, the 1.0-litre T-GDI Smartstream engine can be combined with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission.

All engines except the 1.0-litre T-GDI with 7DCT are available with the new N Line trim.

Kona Hybrid system

The new Kona is also available as a hybrid option, which was added to the Kona line-up in 2019. This powertrain features a 1.6-litre GDI engine and electric motor with a combined output of 141 PS, paired with a 6-speed dual clutch transmission and with two-wheel drive. The 32kW electric motor draws its energy from a 1.56 kWh lithium polymer battery.

Ride and handling enhancements for more comfort

The new Kona has been subject to a series of tuning updates for a smoother ride compared to its predecessor. The suspension has been retuned in order to improve driving comfort, without degrading the Kona’s sporty character. Next to springs and dampers, the stabilizer bars were modified for better ride comfort and isolation. The rear bump stop was also modified, bringing benefits for primary ride and lateral body control.

The new Kona also comes with improved tires on all sizes of wheels, resulting in less rolling resistance and more efficient driving. The 18-inch tires have been upgraded from Conti Sport Contact 5 to Conti Premium Contact 6 to improve the ride comfort attribute of the vehicle. This also means drivers can expect better fuel efficiency and lower CO 2 emissions while at the same time enjoying less road noise than before. This creates an excellent balance between eco-friendly driving and sportiness. In addition, several parts of the vehicle have been renewed to improve Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH), further increasing the comfort inside the cabin.

The steering was fine-tuned to match the new suspension character as well as to fit the new tires. The new Kona now shows a comfortable, yet connected steering behaviour. Steering efforts are also more linear and well-balanced across the complete speed range.

This set up is applied to the whole Kona range, including the Kona N Line. The only exception is the Kona N Line paired with the 1.6 T-GDI powertrain and four-wheel drive, which received a specific steering tuning to match the character of the vehicle.

The all-new Kona N Line and new Kona will arrive to European showrooms towards the end of the year, while the new Kona Hybrid will follow beginning of 2021.

The new Kona Electric, which will carry over the powertrain and electric driving range of the current version, will be revealed in the near future.