The largest residential auctioneer in the UK, iamsold, part of the iamproperty Group, has called in future-facing digital marketing specialists Mediaworks to re-build its front-end website and digitise its consumer bidding journey.

The Newcastle-based business provides market leading software and services to the property sector, partnered with over 3,000 UK estate agent branches. iamsold is the flagship offering of iamproperty and provides an end-to-end auction service for agents. Over the last ten years, it has pioneered the Modern Method of Auction (MMoA) and is now market leader in online auction with over 60% market share.

Michele Gettins, Chief Marketing Officer at iamproperty Group, said: ““iamproperty and Mediaworks align in our commitment to innovation and providing exceptional digital experiences that lead the way in the housing and property sector. Their solution is unique, intuitive and provides buyers, sellers and agents with an exceptional experience.

“We save Estate Agents time, drive incremental revenue and help them stay compliant. We have always been fanatical about service and committed to using tech to enable our service to scale.”

A key part of its innovation strategy, iamproperty is looking to maintain its position as pioneers of the MMoA and establish the method of sale as a viable alternative to Private Treaty – bringing much needed speed, security and choice to the home-moving process.

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder at Mediaworks, said: “As an agency who has vast expertise in the housing and property industry, we’re delighted to be working with iamproperty to step change its auction services and build a customer-friendly site that reflects the group’s innovation and services.

“As with all transformation projects, we’ll ensure the website is developed with the customer front of mind, setting iamproperty up for future success as they futureproof their market-leading services online.”

The partnership is the latest in a list of housing associations and property specialists that have selected Mediaworks as a partner for digital solutions, including Northern Housing Consortium, Home Group, Esh Construction and Johnnie Johnson.

Mediaworks delivers a range of services, including a full complement of online performance marketing services, brand strategy and digital transformation. The rapidly growing agency currently has 150 full-time staff across its four national offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, and London.